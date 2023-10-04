Breaking Their Silence: Roanoke Women's Swim Event Supported by Independent Women's Forum and Independent Council on Women's Sports

NCAA Female Athletes — Manipulated and Blindsided After Biological Male Joins Women's Team — Are Standing Up for the Integrity of Women's Sports

ROANOKE, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 5, members of the media are invited to cover a press conference and rally led by the Roanoke Women's Swim Team, where they will break their silence over a biological male joining their Division III women's swim team.

Details:

Manipulated and blindsided after a biological male shifts from the men's swim team to the women’s swim team, the Roanoke Women’s Swim Team plans event to break their silence and stand up for the integrity of women’s sports.
WHO: Roanoke Women's Swim Team

Women's Sports and Policy Organizations Supporting Roanoke Women's Swim Team:

    • ICONS
    • Independent Women's Forum
    • Independent Women's Network, Headquarters + VA Chapters
    • International Consortium On Female Sport (ICFS)
    • Women's Sports Policy Working Group (WSPWG)
    • Women's Liberation Front (WoLF)
    • Women's Declaration International USA (WDI)
    • Champion Women
    • Concerned Women for America
    • Young Women For America

Special Guest Speakers Include:

    • Riley Gaines, 12X NCAA All American, Independent Women's Forum Spokeswoman
    • Paula Scanlan, former NCAA swimmer and teammate of Lia Thomas, Independent Women's Forum Spokeswoman

WHAT: Press Conference and Rally

WHEN: Thursday, October 5, 2023
              12:00 p.m.1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, Washington Lecture Hall (110 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016)

WHY: The Roanoke College Women's Swim Team is speaking out to save women's sports by calling on the NCAA to make rule changes that prioritize fairness and equal opportunity for women, asking lawmakers in Virginia to pass legislation to protect the integrity of women's sports, and responding to efforts to manipulate and intimidate them into silence.

Members of the Roanoke Women's Swim Team, the organizations in support of the team, and other special guest speakers will be available for pull asides at the conclusion of the press conference.

This event is an independent event organized by members of the Roanoke Women's Swim Team, not an official Roanoke College event.

Supporting Organizations Facilitating Advisory:

Independent Women's Forum is dedicated to developing and advancing policies that aren't just well intended but actually enhance people's freedom, choices, and opportunities.

Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) is a network and advocacy group comprised of current and former collegiate and professional women athletes and their families and supporters.

SOURCE Independent Women's Forum; Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS)

