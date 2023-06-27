Breaking Through the Static: Blue Ox Films Shines Bright at 44th Annual Telly Awards

News provided by

Blue Ox Films

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

VENICE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and coming production company Blue Ox Films, known for its high-end content and unique, streamlined production approach, has surprised the industry with an outstanding performance at the 44th annual Telly Awards. Blue Ox secured 28 awards with 10 gold, 13 silver, and 5 bronze, and was one of the most decorated companies out of the 500+ awarded in the branded content and non-scripted/documentary categories. Blue Ox's wins for clients such as Nike, NBA Entertainment, Roc Nation, Jordan, and ESPN, demonstrates just how their irreverent, culture driven production methodologies defy industry norms and continue to produce tangible results within the challenging landscape that is media production.

"Emerging out of last year's new point of view were novel skills, increased diversity, and a greater agility across our industry… the mission of the 44th Annual Telly Awards: To showcase creativity on all screens that breaks through the static of homogeneity and perhaps even breaks some molds along the way."
-Sabrina Dridje, Executive Director

Since its establishment in 1979, the Telly's have evolved into a highly respected film and content award ceremony that recognizes excellent work in video and television production whose central theme this year was "Break Through the Static". The Telly's received nearly 13,000 entries from around the globe that represented work from other award-winning publishers, production companies, advertising agencies, and studios.

"We're incredibly honored and enthused to be recognized by the Tellys this year. All shouts go to our wonderful clients and creative partners as well as the ridiculously talented and passionate Blue Ox team that put in countless hours, effort, joy, and creativity into these award-winning campaigns."
-Taylor Kavanaugh, Executive Producer

Headquartered in Venice, Calif. and Portland, Ore., Blue Ox Films was founded in 2016. Over the past five years the production company has experienced sustained growth with over 30 employees now working in both Portland and Venice. The Blue Ox team is comprised of individuals with rich backgrounds in sport - many of whom competed at the collegiate and professional level. For an organization that champions authenticity above all, the Blue Ox team prides itself on a storytelling approach rooted in a deep understanding of the voice of the athlete. The young, and dynamic group of creators are bringing a unique and diverse blend of talents and creativity that gives Blue Ox the ability to challenge the status quo in a highly creative way. 

Creating lean, premium content using unconventional production methods, has led to ever-increasing growth for the company. As of recently, Blue Ox has assembled an award-winning slate of non-scripted projects as well as two new documentary series that have been picked up by major streaming services and will release in 2024. Blue Ox's Telly wins and upcoming long format projects showcase the growing potential of Blue Ox as a young force in entertainment. 

For more information about Blue Ox Films visit blueoxfilms.com or check out our Instagram @blue.ox.

Media Contacts:
Bailey Hyland
[email protected] 

Tay Ross
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Ox Films

