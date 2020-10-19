Breakout Book Release Is a COVID Success Story

STRAFFORD, Mo., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new book, My Skeletons Have Names, How I Went from Victim to Hero, is available for pre-sale and will be released to the public on October 27. In pre-release reviews, the book is being called "transformational" and "an important tool."

Book Cover My Skeletons Have Names

This is the first book for integrative breakthrough mental health coach and speaker - Shari Lueck. Lueck explains why she was compelled to write and publish this book: "I spent most of my life thinking I wasn't good enough and that I just didn't belong. Although my life looked perfect on the outside, it was very different on the inside The world is so divided, I want to provide hope and help."

In 1999 her life took an unexpected turn when a neo-Nazi gunman opened fire at the JCC where two of her young children were attending. Lueck's children were physically unharmed in that attack but the emotional scars took a toll. Not long after the incident Lueck was wrongfully terminated from her job and her marriage unraveled.

After that, the PTSD led Lueck to spend several dark years struggling through depression, addiction, abusive relationships and multiple suicide attempts.

Lueck explains how her life began to turn around: "It wasn't easy but somehow I knew that I didn't have to keep suffering."

When Covid-19 hit earlier this year Lueck decided to, once again, leave a corporate job and to go all-in on her dream of helping people. The book, My Skeletons Have Names, How I Went from Victim to Hero, is a story of survival that is designed to help and inspire others

Here is an excerpt from the book:

I felt myself losing consciousness as my breath was choked out of me. I could see him holding the hammer in his left hand as he pulled tighter on the scarf he'd fastened around my neck. To be honest, I was used to the sensation of not being able to breathe, but this time was different; I knew that this time, I was going to die.

Part of me wanted to die. I was tired of this world and the lifetime of abuse and brutality I had lived. I have had my jaw broken, my eardrums busted, and more black eyes than I can count. I've had my mouth punched so hard that my front teeth chipped, and to this day, I cannot wear anything that gets close to or touches my neck because it reminds me of the sensation of hands wrapped around my throat, choking me.

In my mind, I deserved every blow I got and maybe, this time, it would be the last. As I gasped for air, I thought, okay, just let go and be over with it.

But...

Reviews:

The book's invitation to think differently, innovate regularly, and "meet your skeletons" resiliently after encountering stumbling blocks is based on her many decades of experience that she says came at a cost. In a frank and conversational tone, she shares descriptions of personal hurdles and provides anecdotes that give credence to the book's suggestions for unloading the weighty baggage left by unsettling experiences.

My Skeletons Have Names

