Breakout Brand Humble Suds Brings Transparency to the Cleaning Category as it Rolls Out on Erewhon Shelves

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Suds —a new line of non-toxic mineral- and plant-based cleaning products—recently hit shelves at all Erewhon Market locations across the Los Angeles area. With a mission to bring transparency to the cleaning aisle, Humble Suds revealed a category first in its new look as the first cleaning brand to illustrate and list its ingredients on the front of its packaging.

Humble Suds is a line of mineral- and plant-based cleaning products formulated to clean without the use of harmful chemicals. Each of its five products is made with five or fewer ingredients that are clearly indicated on the product labels. Humble Suds is making strides towards a completely zero-waste way to clean with the introduction of concentrate refills in fully recyclable amber glass bottles with aluminum caps for its All-Purpose Cleaner.

Humble Suds' products are designed to be sustainable, clean, transparent and effective so people can clean their homes worry-free. Each product boasts five or fewer ingredients and is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, phthalate-free, SLS-free and free of any synthetic fragrances.

"Humble Suds began out of necessity. As moms, we couldn't find a product safe or effective enough to meet our standards," says Co-founder Holli Schaub. "We've created a product that we wish had existed and are filling a need for many in this obscure category."

In addition to safety, effectiveness and transparency, Humble Suds is making strides towards a completely zero-waste way to clean with the introduction of concentrate refills in fully recyclable amber glass bottles with aluminum caps for its All-Purpose Cleaner. Additionally, the brand just introduced 16 oz glass bottles. This is Humble Suds' first step towards its mission to create a closed-loop sustainable and zero-waste system for its cleaning products.

"We can't begin to clean up our lives without also looking at the potential waste our products could create," said Jennifer Parnell, Humble Suds Co-founder. "Our mission is to make the world a better place while giving everyone access to a clean home without being exposed to harmful chemicals."

The Humble Suds line consists of five products including an all-purpose cleaner, all-purpose cleaner concentrate, cleaning paste, laundry soap as well as a wood and leather conditioner.

In addition to Erewhon Markets, Humble Suds is currently available in select Natural Grocers, zero-waste refill stores and select boutiques in addition to online at humblesuds.com. For more information, visit www.humblesuds.com .

Inspired by vintage recipes that get the job done, Humble Suds products are designed to evoke joy during the act of cleaning.

