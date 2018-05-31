Breakout Capital Announces New $15MM Credit Facility with Medalist Partners

"Medalist is an ideal partner to support our growth," said Carl Fairbank, Founder & CEO of Breakout Capital. "They appreciate the tremendous value that FinTech lenders offer to small businesses through timely access to capital, and its vital role as a growth engine for our entire economy. And just as importantly, they are aligned with our values of innovation, transparency, and advocacy for small business."

The facility will support Breakout Capital's growth across traditional business loans, Breakout Bridge loans, and FactorAdvantageSM program loans. In the patent-pending FactorAdvantageSM program, Breakout Capital complements traditional A/R factoring with a hybrid business loan, enabling consolidations or overadvances.

"We believe the combination of strong underwriting, product innovation, and a top-notch management team is a great recipe for success," said John Slonieski, Director of Private Credit for Medalist Partners. "We are excited to add this credit facility to our portfolio of high quality asset-based lending programs."

Throughout 2018, Breakout Capital has continued to grow its origination volume, breaking records each month for new funding volume. In parallel, the company has continued to innovate in its technology program, with notable advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and use of the blockchain to support lending operations.

"We are privileged to have Medalist as a partner on our growth journey," said Fairbank. "This new credit facility is key to our bringing more of our great products, together with our partners, to more small businesses."

Breakout Capital is a leading financial technology company, leveraging best-in-class technology to provide a wide range of credit solutions to small businesses across the country. Built on three pillars of transparency, education, and advocacy for small business, the company is one of the fastest-growing direct lenders in the space, and leads a world-class technology innovation effort. Breakout Capital is a Principal Member of the Innovative Lending Platform Association and an original advocate for the SmartBoxTM standard for transparency and cost disclosure.

To learn more about Breakout Capital, please visit www.breakoutfinance.com.

About Medalist Partners Medalist Partners is an SEC registered investment manager with approximately $900 million of assets under management as of May 1, 2018. The New York based firm manages strategies in specialty finance and structured credit. The business and track record was started within Credit Suisse and Candlewood Investment Group, LP prior to being spun-out as an independent, partner-owned firm in 2018.

To learn more about Medalist Partners, please visit www.medalistpartners.com.





To learn more about Medalist Partners, please visit www.medalistpartners.com.

