Breakout Capital Promotes James Mendelsohn to Chief Operating & Revenue Officer

"Since James joined our leadership team, he's brought value and expertise across the board and helped take our company to the next level," said Carl Fairbank, Founder and CEO of Breakout Capital. "He's already driven significant growth and will be a key leader as we look to further shake-up alternative small business lending market with superior lending solutions and continue to push the limits on AI, machine learning, and blockchain applications." In his new role, Mendelsohn will oversee firm strategy and operations, in addition to continuing to lead marketing, sales, and business development.

Mendelsohn brings deep, high-level experience in the FinTech space, having led marketing and sales at CAN Capital, one of the pioneers in the small business lending industry. He spent the bulk of his career at Capital One, where he had senior roles in marketing and corporate strategy. At McKinsey & Company, he advised financial services clients on growth strategy, digital transformation, marketing, and customer experience topics.

"Carl and I both see the future of small business lending at an inflection point with technology innovation," said Mendelsohn. "It's an exciting time at Breakout and I'm glad to have the opportunity to help drive growth and take our company to the next level."

Throughout 2018, Breakout Capital has continued to grow its origination volume, breaking records each month for new funding volume. In January, the company launched its new innovative FactorAdvantageSM program, which is contributing to the rapid growth in volume. In parallel, the company has continued to innovate in its technology program, with notable advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and use of the blockchain to support lending operations. Breakout Capital recently nearly doubled the size of their McLean-headquarters to keep pace with the growth in its business and rapid hiring and expansion of the team.

About Breakout Capital

Breakout Capital, headquartered in McLean, VA, is a leading financial technology company founded by Carl Fairbank, a nationally recognized industry leader and prominent speaker in small business finance. The Company leverages its best-in-class technology, a fundamental focus on continued innovation, and an unwavering conviction to best practices to provide a wide range of credit solutions to small businesses across the country.

Breakout Capital has assembled an unrivalled team of world-renowned engineers to develop proprietary applications utilizing the most advanced technologies, including deep machine learning, advanced artificial intelligence, and blockchain to ensure a streamlined underwriting process, dynamic and optimized risk-adjusted pricing, and a top-notch customer experience. Breakout Capital is a principal board member of the Innovative Lending Platform Association and an early advocate and adopter of SMART BoxTM.

