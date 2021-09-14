Breakout EDU Adopted for District-Wide Implementation at St. Mary's County Public Schools

LEONARDTOWN, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout EDU, a learning platform that provides escape room-style problem-solving in a real-life context for students, announced that St Mary's County Public Schools will continue to offer full platform access to teachers.

Students collaborate to solve a digital Breakout EDU puzzle. Three students work on their communication skills to solve a kit-based Breakout EDU puzzle.

"St. Mary's County Public Schools is excited to continue to use Breakout EDU with our students to help encourage them to communicate and collaborate with their fellow students and foster their SEL skills, all while using critical thinking skills and their creativity." - Heather Wysokinski - St. Mary's County Public Schools - Supervisor of Library Media and Accountability

Played by millions of students around the world, Breakout EDU empowers teachers to create engaging learning environments and cultivate career readiness skills (collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking) without sacrificing time spent mastering academic skills and acquiring content.

Breakout EDU's digital and physical lock-based kit games help transfer the ownership of learning from teachers to students through skills-based experiences. This provides educators the opportunity to observe the learners and the approaches they use to persevere through solving complex problems.

"Breakout EDU helps educators unlock their students' love of learning through educational games. Enjoyed by learners of all ages, in any learning environment, we are currently partnered with over 45,000 schools to help empower educators and engage students through active learning" - Chad K. Ragland, Breakout EDU Head of Sales

Time spent in Breakout EDU puzzles tests student's cognitive limits and encourages grit as they encounter setbacks. With the clock running, students are not afraid to test their thinking, and step back and reevaluate when they realize that they're wrong. Accessing some of the most effective instructional practices like classroom discussion and authentic learning experiences, Breakout EDU brings curriculum and character development together to help teachers develop 21st-century learners.

To learn more about the benefits of Breakout EDU, visit www.breakoutedu.com

ABOUT BREAKOUT EDU

Breakout EDU is an immersive game-based learning experience structured on the idea of an escape room. As in an escape room, players of Breakout EDU games use communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity to explore clues and solve puzzles. Breakout EDU offers 1,800+ digital and kit-based learning experiences across major content areas, including English language arts, math, science, social science, world language, digital citizenship, and more. Educators and students can also edit and create their own Breakout experiences, access game design courses, and use Breakout EDU as a unique assessment tool.

Individual, school, and district subscriptions are available to help staff unlock the love of learning for students.

