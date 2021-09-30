Breakout EDU Brings Spooktacular Fun to Classrooms Nationwide with their Lock-tober Event

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout EDU, a learning platform that provides escape room-style problem solving in a real-life context for students, announced their inaugural Lock-tober event for the month of October. On a mission to prove that learning and fun are not dichotomous, Breakout EDU is providing ways to engage students and help to unlock the love of learning!

Elementary School Students share their excitement after completing a Halloween themed Breakout EDU game. Middle School Students celebrate their successful completion of a Breakout EDU game.

"Breakout is all about engaging learners and challenging students to work together while having fun! We are so excited to launch this month-long celebration focused on just that! In addition to our Lock of the Day Challenges, we are hosting our first game design contest where students from all over the world will have the opportunity to unleash their inner creative monster and design their own locks, "We Broke Out" signs, and more. This will culminate in a new game release at the end of the month that we will launch as part of our Spooky Spirit Week. Lock-tober is sure to be filled with lots of learning and tons of fun!" - Adam Bellow, Breakout EDU CEO

The month-long celebration of learning will end with the release of a community designed game (elements drawn from world-wide submissions) and a Spooky Spirit Week that calls on teachers and students to participate in daily themed dress-up challenges with a chance to win Spooktacular prizes!

"My students love collaborating to solve Breakout EDU puzzles, Lock-tober provides me and my students an opportunity to engage more frequently with challenging puzzles that create a true sense of community in the classroom." - Kim MacGregor, Teacher

Played by millions of students around the world, Breakout EDU empowers teachers to create engaging learning environments and cultivate career readiness skills such as the 4Cs (collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking) without sacrificing time spent mastering academic skills and acquiring content.

Breakout EDU's digital and physical lock-based kit games help transfer the ownership of learning from teachers to students through skills-based experiences. This provides educators the opportunity to observe the learners and the approaches they use to persevere through solving complex problems.

Time spent on Breakout EDU puzzles tests students' cognitive limits and encourages grit as they encounter setbacks. With the clock running, students are not afraid to think creatively, and step back and reevaluate when they realize that they're wrong. Accessing some of the most effective instructional practices like classroom discussion and authentic learning experiences, Breakout EDU brings curriculum and character development together to help teachers develop 21st-century learners.

To learn more about the Lock-tober, visit www.breakoutedu.com/locktober

ABOUT BREAKOUT EDU

Breakout EDU is the immersive game-based learning experience. As in an escape room, players of Breakout EDU games use communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity to explore clues and solve puzzles. Breakout EDU offers 1,800+ digital and kit-based learning experiences across major content areas, including English language arts, math, science, social science, world language, digital citizenship, and more. Educators and students can also create their own Breakout experiences to level up their creativity, and use Breakout EDU as a unique alternative assessment tool.

Individual, school, and district subscriptions are available to help staff unlock the love of learning for students.

