Breakout EDU Earns ESSA Certification

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout EDU is pleased to announce that their game-based learning platform has been shown to demonstrate a rational level of evidence under the Every Student Succeeds Act's (ESSA) Level IV requirements. ESSA requires federal funding and stimulus dollars to be used for "evidence-based interventions."

Now, as a certified evidence-based intervention, Breakout EDU is among the industry leaders able to empower schools, districts, and states to buy and use their products to drive student outcomes. "We have always been confident that our games increase student engagement, activate practice and growth for each of the 4Cs, and provide an authentic way to build SEL skills, but it's important to show evidence that demonstrates it," said Adam Bellow, CEO of Breakout EDU. In conducting research for the ESSA Certification, it was found that "Breakout EDU harnesses the motivational power of games and also brings real-world relevance into the classrooms, which past studies have linked to greater student engagement across the K-12 spectrum. As students engage with their peers to solve puzzles and crack game codes to 'breakout,' they are able to build their sense of identity and self-esteem as well as gain helpful strategies for navigating peer conflict, solving problems, fostering relationships, and managing their own emotions." (e.g., Cooper, 2014; Newman, Dantzler, & Coleman, 2015)

Breakout EDU is an immersive game-based learning experience. Players of Breakout EDU games engage in conversation, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity to explore clues and solve puzzles. Breakout EDU offers 2,000+ digital and kit-based learning experiences across major content areas, including English language arts, math, science, social science, world language, digital citizenship, and more. Educators and students can also create their own games to level up their creativity and use Breakout EDU as an alternative assessment tool.

Individual, school, and district subscriptions are available to help staff unlock the love of learning for students.

For more information or inquiries about Breakout EDU, please visit www.BreakoutEDU.com

