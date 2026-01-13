BREAKOUT R&B/POP ARTIST GABBY SAMONE TO RELEASE DEBUT SINGLE "COMPLICATED" -- OUT FRIDAY, JANUARY 16 ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS

The American Idol Season 23 finalist and fan favorite steps into a new era

with her long-awaited debut

Gabby Samone will make her national television debut performance of "Complicated" on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Wednesday, January 14

Pre-Save "Complicated" HERE

DOWNLOAD THE COVER ART HERE

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Idol Season 23 finalist, viral sensation, and rising R&B/Pop artist Gabby Samone releases her debut original single "Complicated," available on all digital streaming platforms Friday, January 16, via BMG.

Gabby Samone's debut single “Complicated,” available on all digital streaming platforms Friday, January 16, via BMG. (Photo Credit: Shaughn Cooper)

After a breakout year defined by growing momentum and mounting anticipation for original music, "Complicated" marks a pivotal moment in Samone's journey – from standout vocalist to fully realized recording artist. Following a fan favorite run on American Idol and headlining tour (Gabby Samone: Live at City Winery) among other recent milestones, Samone officially steps into her next era with a song that introduces her stunning vocals and artistry on her own terms.

Co-written by Gabby Samone alongside YXSH, Jonathan Ball, and Cornell Showell, and produced by YXSH and Mike "gaddii" Saunders, "Complicated" explores the relatable push-and-pull of revisiting a love that once caused heartbreak. Lyrics like "Questions, like will we make it this time/Is it worth the rewind" capture Gabby's vulnerability and honesty, underscoring why she is establishing herself as one of R&B's most compelling new artists.

Emerging as one of the most compelling new vocalists of her generation, Gabby Samone first gained widespread attention as a viral sensation through her refined reinterpretations of R&B classics by her musical idols. Her rendition of Aaliyah's "I Care 4 U," shared during They Have The Range's #TheMissyChallenge, earned significant acclaim. She later reached a broader global audience with her viral performance of Mariah Carey's "My All," which resonated across Instagram and TikTok during the #MyAllChallenge. Her performances and covers have earned praise from music legends including Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia Barrino, J. Cole, Jhené Aiko, Missy Elliott, Brandy, SWV, XSCAPE, and more.

Raised in a musically gifted household in Baltimore, MD, Samone discovered her love for music in the gospel harmonies of her church choir, which laid the foundation for her powerful vocal range and emotional delivery. Blending her gospel roots with classic soul and modern R&B, her sound will resonate with both longtime R&B lovers while connecting with an entirely new generation of listeners.

Kicking off with "Complicated," Gabby Samone is carving out her place as a new breakout voice in R&B, with a steady stream of new music planned for release throughout 2026. Fans can also catch Gabby delivering her first-ever national television performance of "Complicated" on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Wednesday, January 14.

NOTABLE PRESS COVERAGE:

ESSENCE: "Gabby Samone Performs "Soon As I Get Home" by Faith Evans" | ESSENCE Superlounge Sessions

PEOPLE Style: "#AmericanIdol finalist Gabby Samone was joined by her father Keith for an impromptu rendition of "I Need Thee" during the singer's tour stop in Philly on Monday."

DISH NATION: "Gabby Samone Spills on American Idol & That Jennifer Holliday Duet"

FOLLOW GABBY SAMONE ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @gabbysamonemusic

TikTok: @gabbysamonemusic

YouTube: @gabbysamone

Website: https://www.gabbysamone.com/

PRESS CONTACT:

Strategic Heights Media

Michelle Huff Elliott

Simone Smalls

Jesse Metres

[email protected]

SOURCE Gabby Samone