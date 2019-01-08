Breakout Running Back Phillip Lindsay Named 2018 VIZIO Top Value Performer

Similarly to how VIZIO's award-winning smart TVs and audio products offer significant value to consumers, Lindsay's standout performance drove value for his team in Denver. Undrafted heading into his first season in the league, Lindsay exceeded all expectations as he quickly became a key component of Denver's offense. With multiple 100-yard rushing games on his resume, Lindsay amassed more than 1,200 total yards over the course of the season and found the end zone for 10 touchdowns. The combination of those remarkable numbers, along with his bargain base salary of $480,000, made Lindsay an attractive TVP candidate.

"It is an honor to be selected as the 2018 VIZIO Top Value Performer. I want to thank all the fans that voted for me and recognized the hard work I put in this year to be successful," said Lindsay. "It was a humbling experience to be in the same company as my fellow nominees, and knowing the incredible performances each of them put up this year makes this award mean even more."

VIZIO teamed up with Rodney Harrison, retired all-pro safety who also provided an incredible value to his team, to identify the most deserving 2018 TVP nominees. As in years past, the candidates for the 12th annual TVP award were selected based on their regular season performances, statistics and the role they played in the success of their respective teams. Each of these factors was then measured against their annual base salary to determine the five finalists who were then voted on by the fans for 2018 TVP award honors.

"We want to congratulate each candidate on their incredible seasons. Their performances on the field helped make this one of the Top Value Performer award's most exciting and competitive races to date," said Robynne Curry, Senior Director Product Marketing, VIZIO. "We are very excited to name Phillip as this year's Top Value Performer and we look forward to watching him continue to build on the success of his rookie season."

The 2018 TVP finalists were voted on by fans at VIZIO.com/TVP from January 8 to January 20. Fans were also encouraged to spur discussion by using each player's custom TVP hashtag on social media. After voting, fans received the chance to enter a giveaway to win a VIZIO M-Series™ 70" Class 4K HDR Smart TV, along with a VIZIO 46" 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos®.

