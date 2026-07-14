Breakout Wellness UK Empowers the Next Generation of Wellness Innovators

A new accelerator programme from Growth Studio will support ambitious founders building the UK's next generation of health and wellness brands.

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Studio has today announced the launch of Breakout Wellness UK - a new accelerator programme designed to help the UK's most promising, high growth wellness founders scale faster, become retail-ready and build globally successful brands.

Applications are now open here for the intensive eight-week programme, which begins in September 2026 for ten carefully selected participants.

The inaugural cohort will include businesses spanning gut health, functional nutrition, hydration, energy and recovery, longevity, sleep, stress management and women's health.

As a first of its kind, Breakout Wellness UK has secured the backing of leading wellness business leaders and entrepreneur Ambassadors including Hamish Grierson, Co-Founder and CEO at Thriva, Alana McFarlane Kempner, Founder and CEO at The Gut Stuff, Millie Goldsmith, Co-Founder of SULT and Arjun Sofat, Co-Founder and CEO of FreeSoul, one of UK's fastest growing business with £42m revenue.

Programme participants will also receive guidance from Growth Studio's team of business growth experts alongside specialists from HSBC Innovation Banking, TikTok Shop and The Finishing Line. Growth Studio is onboarding a consortium of leading retailers who will support founders throughout the programme and provide valuable retail insights and commercial opportunities.

Paul Finch, Co-Founder of Growth Studio and Chief Architect of Breakout Wellness UK, says;

"The wellness sector is one of the world's most exciting and dynamic consumer markets. In the UK alone, it is worth more than £170 billion and continues to experience rapid innovation and growth.

"Yet many founders face significant barriers as they scale—from cash flow to compliance, investment, retail readiness, customer and talent acquisition. We created Breakout Wellness UK to give ambitious entrepreneurs access to the expertise, relationships and commercial opportunities they need to overcome those challenges. Our ambition is to help 10 exceptional founders unlock their full growth potential and build the next generation of category-leading wellness brands."

Growth Studio brings more than a decade of experience designing and delivering accelerator programmes internationally. Following the success of its inaugural Breakout Beauty UK programme, which attracted almost 300 applications in 2026, the team expects demand for Breakout Wellness UK to be even stronger.

The programme will culminate in a Grand Finale in November, where each founder will showcase their business and pitch to an audience of leading retailers and investors. Two winners will each receive a TikTok Shop support package worth £150,000 to help accelerate their growth.

Applications for Breakout Wellness UK are now open here.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Growth Studio

Growth Studio was co-founded by Rayan Jawad and Paul Finch. Over 10 years, the business has helped accelerate over 2500 startups in 18 countries, voted by the Financial Times and and Startups magazine as exemplary in startup support and mentorship. Their award winning programmes drive significant impact for founders and investors and to date, Growth Studio has helped founders raise over £150million.

Finishing Line

Finishing Line provides end-to-end fulfilment, warehouse management, contract packing and returns solutions designed to help businesses scale efficiently and reliably.

Working across health, wellness, beauty and consumer sectors, our technology-led approach and operational expertise enable brands to streamline complexity, improve performance, and focus on growth, while we handle the movement of goods from warehouse to customer.

HSBC Innovation Banking

HSBC Innovation Banking provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. HSBC Innovation Banking is a subsidiary of HSBC Group, benefiting from its stability, strong credit rating and international reach to help fuel its growth.

TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop is the leading discovery commerce platform in the UK, redefining how people shop by merging TikTok's content ecosystem, community connection, with a seamless in-app checkout. Working with a diverse ecosystem of businesses - from emerging founder-led startups and SMBs, to globally recognized brands, TikTok Shop enables sellers to reach and engage more than 30 million consumers across the UK, turning real-time viral discovery into sustained business growth. In 2025, TikTok Shop solidified its position as the second largest online beauty retailer in the UK, with one beauty product selling every second on the platform. As LIVE Shopping and shoppable content continues to grow - TikTok Shop is helping brands of all sizes to thrive in the future of commerce.

SOURCE Growth Studio Group