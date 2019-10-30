Breakout Year for Liberty Skis at Annual Ski Tests

AVON, Colo, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magazine ski test results are in for the 2019-2020 season and Avon, Colorado-based Liberty Skis is having a breakout year. Liberty announced today that its 2019-20 line of skis received an unprecedented seven awards from Ski Magazine, pushing its total this year to 42 awards from skiing and outdoor magazines and industry review sites. With the integration of its patented Vertical Metal Technology™ (VMT) into the company's new Evolv series, updates to their best-selling Origin and Genesis profiles, and fine-tuning of the brand's V-Series skis, the Colorado-based ski manufacturer's results showcased its unrivaled, award-winning series of skis for any conditions or locale.

Liberty's ski-designer and co-founder Dan Chalfant says, "We are extremely proud of the new Evolv line and the Ski Magazine awards because they show that Liberty Skis can go head to head with the best ski builders in the world and earn awards in the most highly contested of categories. Winning seven awards from Ski Magazine and 42 overall validates the design direction we have taken and the technology innovation to which we are committed."

New for the 2019-20 season, Liberty has introduced the Evolv90 and Evolv100. Kicking off their premiere season by earning top scores among testers and snagging Ski Magazine awards for their respective categories, the Evolv designs put Liberty Skis at the leading edge of ski purchase conversations. Featuring VMT core construction, carbon stringers, and PE sidewalls in the Colorado brand's most versatile shapes, the Evolv line is built for all-mountain skiers from east to west.

"Lots of power and precision in the Evolv, but easy to access." – Ski Magazine

Chalfant pointed out that the year's awards were spread across the brand's full lineup, not concentrated in one model or ski width. Asked which segment of the ski population he felt that Liberty Skis best served, the company CEO said, "Liberty Skis has a product for every skier in every region in the world; that's a lot for an independent company to say," adding, "but don't just take my word for it. Look what the press, testers, and the skiing public have said." Referring to Liberty Skis' V-Series, he singled out the following quote from Ski Magazine:

"Liberty Skis outshined brands that make World Cup level skis." - Ski Magazine

The brand new women's V82W and men's V76 are the humble underdogs that scored big and proved they can hang with and eclipse the best at the industry ski tests. They offer the performance one expects from a high-end race ski without the extra cost and weight. Impressing testers with the smooth high-speed stability of Vertical Metal Technology and the playful characteristics of the signature bamboo/poplar wood core, the V-Series is built for the front-side skier looking for the dampness and power they expect without the heft of traditional horizontal metal construction.

National Sales Manager Tim Dyer indicated his favorite quote of the testing season, which refers to the wildly popular Origin series.

"The Origin has become a Buyer's Guide regular for its bombproof construction and all-mountain versatility." – Freeskier Magazine

Dyer pointed out that the redesigned rocker profile of Liberty's 2019-20 Origin106 and Genesis106 models stood out amongst industry testers, earning both skis awards in this season's various gear guides. The Genesis96 also received high scores in each category, showing its true versatility and garnering another award for Liberty's freeride line.

"The Origin and Genesis are probably the skis for which we are best known," added Dan Chalfant, "but we continually look for ways to improve even our best-selling skis and, in this case, fine-tuning the tip rocker has made great skis even better and more versatile."

Dyer added that pre-sales of Liberty Skis products were up again this year and some shops have already re-ordered product, even before the snow has fallen in many parts of the country. He stated, "The number of inbound requests from shops has always been strong, but we've seen it spike even more this year."

Liberty Skis' Chief Operations Officer Chris Sears put it simply: "We just can't keep them on the shelves."

About Liberty Skis:

Liberty Skis is a 15-year-old, independent, ski maker based in the mountains of Avon, Colorado. Our commitment to crafting great skis and doing business the right way means we sweat the little stuff. We design, test, and refine our skis here in our home mountains, dial in the construction, wrap them in beautiful graphics, and make sure they are available at the finest ski retailers because these details matter to us. At Liberty Skis, we are relentless in our focus on innovative ski design because, in the mountains, details matter. libertyskis.com

