Breakthrough: Advanced Body Composition Testing in the Comfort of your Home

CERRITOS, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InBody, a leader in professional body composition analysis and medical device technologies, announced today the launch of the H20N Smart Scale for the U.S. Market. The global medical tech company established its reputation as a leading manufacturer of professional body composition analyzers trusted by top-ranked hospitals, major professional sports franchises, and research universities. The InBody H20N will be the first smart scale device released by InBody in the U.S. for home testing.

InBody H20N: Advanced Body Composition Analysis at Home

"For years, we have been inundated with requests to develop a smart scale for individuals that want to track their body composition at home in between tests at their doctor's office, health club, wellness center, or wherever they get their professional body composition analysis," said Joseph Han, Director of Business Development. "During our R&D, we found that the current smart scale market focused heavily on the number features offered rather than the quality of the outputs. We made the conscious decision to scale back on the number of features and focus on delivering the most accurate body composition test you can take at home."

The H20N Smart Scale provides essential health metrics including Body Fat Percentage, BMI, Skeletal Muscle Mass, and Weight. Test data automatically uploads to a mobile app that allows you to record test history and track trends.

"It's popular opinion you have to take the body fat percentage from a consumer device with a grain of salt. But when it comes to body image, perception matters so it's absolutely critical that the numbers you see on your smart scale are accurate. Finally, after hundreds of prototypes, we developed a smart scale device that is based on the DSM-BIA technology found in our professional devices while delivering a testing experience you can enjoy at home," adds Han.

Advanced Body Composition Analysis At Home

Key Specs:

10 Second Test Time

Hand and Foot Electrodes

InBody DSM-BIA Technology

Bluetooth-enabled

Fully Integrates with Mobile App

Health Metrics:

Body Fat Percentage

BMI

Skeletal Muscle Mass

Weight

The H20N is available for purchase on Amazon or the InBody website. For more information, visit https://inbodyusa.com/products/inbody-h20n/ .

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal to create a better world for today and the generations to come. Their mission is to provide bio-medical technology that simplifies the understanding of health and wellness. Founded in 1996 as a small biotech startup in South Korea, today InBody is a multinational corporation with branches and distributors in over 110 countries. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness verticals. Clients trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights to their users. To learn more about InBody's mission and company values, visit www.inbody.com

Media Contact:

Justin Lee

562-210-4892

justin.lee@inbody.com

Source: InBody

Related Links

www.inbody.com

SOURCE InBody

Related Links

http://www.inbody.com

