Breakthrough "Air Stable" Quantum Dot Component Enters Mass Production

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nangtong Changed New Material Co., Ltd. known as CYD, the leader in diffuser plate technology and Nanosys, Inc., the industry leading supplier of quantum dot and microLED technologies, announced a historic collaboration to bring diffuser plate technology enhanced with air stable quantum dots to the display industry.

The resulting product, called xQDEF™ Diffuser Plate, has been enthusiastically embraced by the display industry with orders from multiple tier one consumer electronics brands such as TCL and Hisense. xQDEF Diffuser Plate is in mass production now and will be found in products on store shelves this quarter. The cost savings enabled by this simple, extruded component enables a new level of picture quality performance for TVs and monitors in the sub-$500 mainstream market.

Over the last two years, approximately three out of every four TVs sold cost less than $400. The collaboration with CYD allows Nanosys to target customers in that price range, increasing Nanosys' total addressable market by roughly 5X.

Mr. Haitao Huang, CYD President and CEO, said "I had a vision of disrupting the display industry with the most cost-effective quantum dot component when I started CYD. We have been providing the highest quality diffuser plate technology to the display industry for several years and we are now integrating quantum dot technology into our products. We are happy to be working with Nanosys, the leading quantum dot technology company, to offer this unique product to the market."

xQDEF brings together the color and brightness performance of QDEF™ quantum dot color conversion technology with the precise light diffusion necessary for perfect contrast levels in miniLED and full array local dimming LCD displays. Enabled by a new generation of "air stable" quantum dot materials from Nanosys that require no extra protection from oxygen or moisture and an innovative co-extrusion manufacturing technique from CYD, xQDEF greatly simplifies the assembly process of the display and allows display makers to design and build the most cost-effective displays with the widest color gamut coverage possible.

"Nanosys is thrilled to have successfully developed a completely new display component based on CYD's innovative extrusion process at an attractive price point for display makers." said Russell Kempt, VP of Sales and Marketing at Nanosys. "No other wide color gamut technology can achieve the performance of these quantum dot enabled components. We continue to work diligently together with CYD to evolve xQDEF with an expanded range of materials offering the same performance at even lower price points."

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering quantum dot and microLED technology to the display industry. As of 2021, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 40 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary quantum dot technology. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest quantum dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 900 issued and pending patents worldwide.

For more information, visit http://www.nanosys.com

About CYD

CYD (Nantong Changed New Material Co., Ltd) is the global leader in developing, manufacturing and marketing high quality quantum dot diffuser plates and other optical components to the display industry. As of 2021, the company is the first and only company in the world that provides quantum dot diffuser plates in mass production, which has been widely used by leading TV manufacturers such as TCL, Hisense, and Skyworth. Established in November 2016, CYD operates the world's largest quantum dot diffuser plates manufacturing facility in Nantong, China with 9 production lines in operation and 12 more production lines to be installed soon. CYD currently owns around 100 issued and pending patents worldwide.

