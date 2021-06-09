Breakthrough Concrete Artificial Intelligence Tool to Debut at ENR FutureTech Virtual Conference

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec®, the leader in concrete testing technology, is proud to debut the world's first concrete artificial intelligence (AI) tool for producers, SmartMix™, at Engineering-News Record's FutureTech conference today.

SmartMix is the first web-based AI tool that allows producers to optimize concrete ingredient proportions, reduce cement usage, and predict the performance of their mixes while still meeting project specifications. Giatec believes this tool will lower Greenhouse Gas emissions resulting from concrete production by 400 million tons annually, the equivalent of taking 110 million cars off the road.

SmartMix builds on Giatec's first AI software program Roxi™, which has collected millions of data points from the company's award-winning SmartRock® wireless concrete sensors across 8,000 projects and 80 countries.

Giatec's head of research and development, Andrew Fahim, will be participating at the event in a panel discussion on AI entitled "Listen to the Computer: AI and Analytics Upend Project Delivery" together with experts from Buildots and Charles Pankow Builders Ltd.

"ENR's FutureTech conference demonstrates the importance of artificial intelligence, machine-learning algorithms, and advanced analytics on construction jobsites. These technologies are going to pave the path forward for our industry to meet increasing infrastructure demands. I am proud to provide contractors and producers AI tools to make impactful decisions and get ahead of the competition by bringing more value to their customers while reducing the carbon impact of their products," says Andrew Fahim.

The conference includes a series of future-focused and interactive sessions for business and IT leaders in architecture, engineering, and construction to explore emerging technologies that can enhance construction productivity, profits, and safety. ENR FutureTech takes place June 9 to 11. As a Silver Sponsor for the event, Giatec is providing 20% off registration fees with access code "GIATEC20".

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), including: wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

