Breakthrough Digital Health: New Ocean Mental Health Solution Addresses Silent Epidemic

Hal Rosenbluth, Chairman and CEO of New Ocean said, "The global pandemic has impacted our everyday lives. Access to mental health care has always been a challenge in America but, now employers have an opportunity to address the insufficient number of behavioral health specialists with a revolutionary digital tool that can help people privately and conveniently take back control of their physical and mental well-being." He continued, "New Ocean is tackling the top challenges to getting mental healthcare: accessibility, affordability, and social stigma."

New Ocean's exclusive solutions for Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Emotional Well-being, and Cognitive Fitness are co-located and interlaced with the platform's other proprietary lifestyle and chronic care solutions so that those who are enrolled in programs also have private access to a 24/7 mental health solution.

"With our in-house clinical team, we are committed to designing scalable programs with technology that can reduce the barriers to mental health," said Chris Betz, Chief Technology Officer for New Ocean. "Using proprietary rules and algorithms, and insights on individuals we deliver timely actions, messages, and content. This ensures a multitude of entry points to our mental health programs and other resources as we see a significant increase in the need for support."

The platform, currently available to approximately 2.0M users from major health plans and over 200 employers include this cohort of 1,754 users who self-enrolled in non-incentivized condition management programs with condition specific surveys about depression.

About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a leading software design and development company that empowers organizations to address population health through its broad enterprise mobile health management platform that includes health and well-being solutions that address chronic conditions, mental health, and lifestyle management. Designed with behavioral science, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to drive user engagement over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages digitally embedded coaching and evidenced based medicine to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth, New Ocean is focused on providing digital healthcare that is accessible, high-quality, and affordable for every American.

