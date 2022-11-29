Breakthrough Electric Motor/Generator Technology Achieves 98.4% Efficiency

Radial-Axial-Radial architecture results in 98.4% efficiency

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Power Group today announced that it has successfully tested an innovative new electric motor design that delivers 98.4% electrical efficiency at a load of 1,800 rpm. That's more than three times the efficiency of a typical electric motor. This breakthrough was achieved by 360 Power Group's research and development team, led by chief design engineer Michael Salerno, who has been working on the project for more than two years and has now achieved results that have never been seen before in the electric motor/generator industry.

360 Power Group's design incorporates a radial-axial-radial magnetic field to produce 3 fields instead of two. Instead of using a field coil, the design uses modular coils that reduce copper consumption by 33%, reduce size and weight by 33%, and prevent catastrophic failure. In the unlikely event of a coil failure, the motor runs at a slightly reduced efficiency until the module can be replaced. The amazing efficiency means that a 360 Power Group motor has at least a 33% increase in range compared to conventional EV motors, using the same battery system.

The unique architecture also allows for a continuously variable-speed electronic transmission, eliminating the need for mechanical transmission. The low rpm reduces vibration, noise, heat, and associated maintenance costs that high rpm EV motors experience.

The motor is scalable from 1 kW to 500 kW in rated output and can be configured in a traditional drive train or in hub wheels.

"This represents a radical innovation in electric motor technology," said Salerno. "This technology operates as both a motor and a generator, making synergistic power engineering heretofore impossible, achievable."

Salerno points out that, as a generator, "The applications become huge because of the power density, small size, and weight compared to conventional technology Roof-top-mounted wind turbines are now feasible. Even the large megawatt sized generators will be much smaller, with no transmission, and simpler to maintain. The applications of this breakthrough technology are limitless."

These same advantages will make applications in aviation feasible as the power-to-weight ratio is far greater than existing electric motors.

360 Power Group is currently engaged in licensing discussions with several major international manufacturing firms represented by Karl Maersch of Hilco International.

360 Power Group is the operating division of Clearwater Holdings, Ltd., a Nevada corporation.

