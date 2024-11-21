Breakthrough Genomics Joins Forces with the PRECEDE Consortium to Help Accelerate the Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Genomics, a leader in the clinical analysis of genomic data and early cancer diagnostics, announced today its collaboration with the PRECEDE Consortium to advance the clinical evaluation and adoption of its BT-Reveal™ Early Pancreatic Cancer Test.

The BT-Reveal Early Pancreatic Cancer is a blood-based test that can detect the earliest signs of pancreatic cancer. For more information visit BTReveal.com

This groundbreaking blood test can detect the earliest signs of pancreatic cancer in circulating cell-free DNA, often before symptoms appear. Utilizing patented DNA methylation technology, the test received the FDA's coveted Breakthrough Device Designation and is currently available for high-risk patients through Breakthrough Genomics which operates a CAP and CLIA-certified clinical lab in Southern California.

Early detection is critical for pancreatic cancer as most cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment options are limited. This has made pancreatic cancer one of the most deadly types of cancers with a mortality rate that has remained largely unchanged despite gains in other cancer types.

The partnership with PRECEDE offers Breakthrough Genomics access to a network of the world's foremost pancreatic cancer researchers, clinicians, and high-risk centers. Led by world-renown surgeon and scientist, Dr. Diane Simeone, the PRECEDE Consortium is conducting the largest longitudinal study of its kind, with over 7,000 patients enrolled across 54 leading institutions.

The technology behind the BT-Reveal™ Early Pancreatic Cancer Test originated from UC San Diego's bioengineering department and has been further refined and validated by Singlera Genomics.

At the recent PRECEDE Annual Meeting, Breakthrough Genomics and Singlera presented a scientific talk that highlighted the test's potential to revolutionize current practices by minimizing unnecessary procedures and enabling the accurate detection of pancreatic cancer in its earliest stages.

The companies also joined consortium members in dedicating themselves to a shared mission: increasing the 5-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer by nearly 400% within the next decade.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and is a time to recognize the incredible efforts of practitioners, scientists, and patient support groups working tirelessly to combat this devastating disease. Breakthrough Genomics is proud to contribute to this mission.

