Breakthrough Heating System that Generates Free Electricity Debuts in New Simsbury, CT Apartment Building

Enviro Power's Patented High-Efficiency SmartWatt Boiler Incorporates Mini Power Plant to Convert Lost Heat into Electricity at Simsbury Center Apartments on Hopmeadow St.

SIMSBURY, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary new heating system that also generates free electricity has been installed at the new Simsbury Center Apartments at 969 Hopmeadow Street, the first apartment building to tap the energy-saving technology. Hartford-based Enviro Power, Inc.'s SmartWatt Boiler is an innovative drop-in replacement for conventional heating systems, the first and only boiler designed to convert heat that would otherwise be lost in traditional boilers into useful electricity.

Simsbury Center Apartments at 969 Hopmeadow Street

The building's owner, Freedom Property, LLC, recently converted the historic Iron Horse Inn into 21 luxury one-bedroom and four studio apartments. The SmartWatt boiler's ability to generate clean energy at 98 percent efficiency (HHV) is an important aspect of the owner's vision to design a building that would minimize environmental impact. It is the only boiler to incorporate a compact internal power plant that uses otherwise lost heat for the generation of free electricity. Utilizing existing heating infrastructures, the boiler is designed as a drop-in replacement solution to traditional heating systems that more than pays for itself over time by lowering a building's energy costs.

Importantly, Simsbury Center will offer electric vehicle charging stations, which will be directly supported by the onsite electricity generated by the SmartWatt Boiler.

"We are striving to accelerate the decarbonization of buildings by making it affordable and easy for owners to replace their existing heating systems with an advanced electricity-generating solution," said Dan Nadav, CEO of Enviro Power. "The SmartWatt Boiler is priced, installed, and maintained at similar costs of a regular heating system, and replaces existing boilers with no additional infrastructure investments necessary."

Simsbury Center also utilizes high efficiency lighting, windows, and insulation. The property has been completely transformed with modern finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, custom tile kitchen and bathroom backsplashes, keyless entry, and stainless-steel appliances. The complex also includes a resident lounge, comfortable lobby environment, new landscaping, and spacious outdoor patios featuring natural gas heaters and grilling stations, with some apartments offering balconies with views of Talcott Mountain. Just a short walk from the heart of downtown Simsbury, the building includes over 50 parking spaces.

"Enviro Power's solution is a huge step forward as we work to become more energy efficient and reduce our carbon footprint," said Luke Florian, Founder & CEO of Freedom Property, who purchased the building in late 2021. "The boiler produces additional electricity for the building while functioning seamlessly as our heating and hot water system, at the same installation costs as a regular boiler. It's a win for residents, the environment, and the building's efficiency."

Enviro Power's boiler significantly reduces fuel-intake and carbon footprint while providing onsite, reliable power and improving grid resiliency. It is one of just a few commercialized hardware energy technologies ready for mass production and deployment.

The company is providing the system to Freedom Property at no upfront cost under its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, which offers property owners the chance to tap the substantial energy savings the boiler creates to make fixed long-term lease payments. The product generates near-zero cost, onsite electricity and continuous backup power while adhering to power load guidelines at the building and grid levels.

Enviro Power recently achieved two major milestones – UL certification of the SmartWatt Boiler and the start of serial production with its strategic partner Burnham Holdings, one of the largest boiler manufacturers in the U.S.

About Enviro Power

Enviro Power is an advanced climate technology company that is revolutionizing the multi-billion heating system replacement market by incorporating a mini power plant into its SmartWatt Boiler, allowing property owners to generate on-site electricity within their existing heating system infrastructures. Creating a Distributed Energy Resource platform, Enviro Power's patented technology integrates a simple, low-pressure steam turbine into a condensing boiler structure. The product helps reduce carbon emissions at the same purchase, installation and maintenance costs as replacing a traditional boiler. The SmartWatt Boiler is also positioned as hydrogen-ready for future production of CO2-free heat and power.

The company has partnered with Burnham Holdings, the national boiler manufacturing company, for production, distribution, and warranty. The energy-saving product qualifies for the IRS Code 48 investment tax credit

About Freedom Property

Established in 2014, Freedom Property, LLC is a residential redevelopment and management company based in Southington, CT. Freedom Property offers hassle-free solutions for property owners looking to sell properties "as-is", quickly, and hassle-free while avoiding real estate commissions. The company redevelops, rents, sells, and manages properties throughout New England.

Contact:

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977

[email protected]

Roxanne Donovan, Eric Nizguretsky, Rick Van Warner, Sara Williams

SOURCE Enviro Power