Breakthrough ID-Cap System from etectRx™ Selected to Measure Adherence to HIV Treatment in New University of Colorado Study

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- etectRx™, Inc. (etectRx™), a privately-held digital health company, today announced the ID-Cap™ System is being utilized in a clinical study of 180 patients to create a reliable record of adherence for over 20,000 doses of HIV medication. This collaborative research program will further advance the company's novel digital medicine platform for use in HIV treatment and prevention.

This study, conducted at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Principal Investigator, Dr. Jose Castillo-Mancilla, has enrolled its first group of patients. The ID-Cap System will objectively measure adherence to once-daily HIV treatment with three multi-drug combination products over an extended duration of 16 weeks. Medication adherence will be correlated with drug levels in the blood and viral load to evaluate pharmacokinetics and patient outcomes associated with these life-saving medications.

The ID-Cap System was selected over other adherence monitoring approaches for its best-in-class ability to reliably confirm medication ingestion and objectively report time of dosing for researchers to accurately measure and report medication adherence.

"In our study, the ID-Cap System will allow us to objectively and reliably quantify medication ingestions in HIV treatment. This will help us establish expected drug concentrations in the blood for specific adherence patterns in persons living with HIV based on real-world use," said Dr. Jose Castillo-Mancilla, MD, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor, School of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

"We believe this is a very innovative way to perform pharmacokinetic studies in which adherence is critical to understanding drug concentrations and drug response."

The University of Colorado study is part of a growing network of programs demonstrating the ID-Cap System's ability to measure adherence in HIV therapy. In 2019, etectRx™, in partnership with the Brigham and Women's Hospital, The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health, and Gilead Sciences, initiated a clinical study to understand how adherence can be increased among populations at risk for HIV infection.

"We are honored and humbled that our company's ID-Cap technology continues to be chosen to assist distinguished organizations in advancing life-saving therapy for persons living with HIV and optimizing HIV preventive therapy," said Harry J. Travis, President and CEO of etectRx™. "We are looking forward to seeing how our technology will shed new light on medication use and add to the body of evidence supporting improved medication adherence."

The announcement of this study coincides with other notable milestones, as etectRx™ is also pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company two new patents: U.S. Patent 10,517,508 B2 for an "ingestible bio-telemetry communication network and associated systems" and U.S. Patent 10,521,561 B1 for an "electronic compliance system and associated methods." etectRx™ retains exclusive worldwide rights to this patented proprietary technology for its ingestible electronic system for recording, tracking, and improving a patient's adherence to medications, as well as its advanced in-body communication network.

"These additional patents complement a growing portfolio of intellectual property that will help further position etectRx™ as the market leader in ingestion tracking technology," said Travis. "We are eager to get our ID-Cap technology in the hands of more researchers and healthcare professionals, and milestones such as these are integral to making our unique system for tracking ingestions and measuring adherence readily available to benefit patients worldwide. 2020 is already shaping up to be a monumental year for etectRx™."

About etectRx™

etectRx™ is a privately held digital health company seeking to advance patient medication adherence and improve ingestion tracking technology. The company's flagship product, the ID-Cap System, is an ingestible event marker comprised of a gelatin capsule containing an ingestible sensor that transmits signals to a wearable reader, which sends the data to a smartphone-based app and secure cloud-based server to enable reliable tracking of ingestion events. To learn more about etectRx™, visit https://etectrx.com/ .

ID-Cap System Indications for Use

The FDA-cleared, ID-Cap System consists of a wearable reader for ambulatory recording of events signaled by swallowing the ID-Capsule, which contains the ID-Tag, an ingestible sensor. The ID-Cap System is intended to log, track, and trend intake times and enables unattended data collection for clinical applications. The ID-Cap System may be used in any instance where quantifiable analysis of ingestion events, including events signaled by the co-incidence with or co-ingestion with the ID-Capsule, is desirable.

NIH Acknowledgement

The NIH-sponsored clinical study described in this press release was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number R01AI145453. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

