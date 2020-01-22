Breakthrough in Body Contouring Makes National Debut at Offices of Renown Miami Based Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified, Miami plastic surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS, announces the national debut of EON FR (Fat Reduction). EON FR technology for body contouring is the world's first non-invasive, non-contact body sculpting devise that is FDA cleared for abdominal fat reduction. EON FR is unique, innovative and 100% safe, effectively delivering laser energy to treat the adipose tissue for fat reduction and body sculpting with no fuss, no pain, no post-treatment massages and no patient down time!

Unlike other non-invasive fat reduction procedures, EON FR takes about 15 minutes and treats 6x more surface area than the market leader. EON FR does not require applicators or gels. Before performing the treatment, Dr. Rubinstein determines the area for body contouring then the EON FR maps the patient's topography. It actually scans and adjusts to the exact shape of the patient's body. The new device uses an articulated robotic arm that delivers laser energy to the targeted area while patient comfort is maintained with a patent-pending cooling system. Laser energy from EON FR induces apoptosis, a process in which the body naturally eliminates fat cells through its lymphatic system with optimal results seen after just 12 weeks. In a clinical study, all patients received an average fat reduction of 15.1% and over 39% achieved between 20—45% fat reduction in a single treatment. "The is truly 21st century tech. Non-contact, robotics, state of the art cooling, it has everything a patient would want," says Dr Adam Rubinstein. "EON FR offers a pain-free treatment that is customized to the patient's body and completed comfortably in 15 minutes. This is a huge breakthrough. I'm proud to be among the first to offer this to my patients," he adds.

About Dr Adam J. Rubinstein

Dr Adam J. Rubinstein is a Board Certified and Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon. He has served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, FL. Dr Rubinstein specializes in whole body surgical & non-surgical cosmetic treatments for both women and men. He can discuss the latest innovations and procedures to help people make proper and informed choices. Dr. Rubinstein is also a patient advocate and is passionate about sharing the good, the bad and the ugly about common plastic surgery practices to help patients navigate the world of plastic surgery effectively and safely. His goal is to help people make their best choices about the latest and most innovative procedures. He is also an outspoken patient advocate and believes people have the right to know to make informed choices. You can learn more on his social channels including his Instagram accounts, @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths, SnapChat @drrubinstein, and Facebook page @MiamiPlasticSurgeon. www.dr-rubinstein.com

About Eon

EON FR's body contouring technology is fast, easy to use, and covers a larger surface area. Dominion develops disruptive aesthetic technologies to meet the needs of aesthetic physicians.

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. (Dominion) is a laser platform medical device company headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with technical labs in Orlando, Fl.

Dominion's product EON FR, the world's first non-invasive, non-contact body contouring device is FDA cleared for full abdominal fat reduction (FR).

The company's purpose is to offer the best solutions for aesthetic physicians and practitioners. In developing new products, it utilizes the knowledge of its Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned experts. The company designs, builds and commercializes high technology aesthetic devices.

