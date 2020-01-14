Breakthrough Innovations Enabling Waste-to-Product

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Increase in waste generation and the subsequent irresponsible dumping of waste is identified as the fast-growing problem causing significant damage to environment, aquatic ecosystem, and human health.Industrialization, urbanization and the associated economic growth will face significant challenges if sound waste management practices are not put in place globally.



The depleting fossil fuel resources also makes it mandatory for the associated stakeholders to use sustainable waste transformation strategies based on waste recovery & reuse to achieve circular economy and to create new revenue models.It is important to replace the non-biodegradable materials with biodegradable materials that can close the loop and aid in achieving sustainability.



Additionally, toxic chemicals and hazardous substances from anthropogenic wastes should also be diverted from the landfills and oceans to reduce the negative impact on environment and human health.Futuristic innovations enabling transformation of waste to useful products will aid in the increased adoption of sustainable raw materials and reduced usage of synthetic materials.



This research study identifies the need for waste to product transformation and how breakthrough innovations in the conversion of waste to product can aid in mitigating challenges with existing waste management methods. The research service offers insights primarily on the following: Overview of waste generation and its impactsKey innovations and case studies Enabling Waste-to-productStrategic insights and recommendationGrowth opportunities



