Breakthrough Innovations in PoC Diagnostics for Smart Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid, Accessible, and Affordable Diagnostics Augmenting Healthcare

Today, the healthcare industry is focused toward patient centric care and preventative healthcare.Preventative healthcare involves regular screening and diagnosis for diseases before the condition becomes fatal.



Early diagnosis improves the clinical outcome of the patients, reduces emergency visits, and subsequently healthcare costs. Usually, early diagnosis is enabled by point-of-care testing (POCT) devices, where physicians or even the patients can check themselves for various conditions and monitor their chronic diseases, at the point-of-care, bringing healthcare services closer to the patients.

This research service showcases the trends and applications of POCT devices.The growing importance and benefits of the POC devices are discussed in this research service.



This research service focuses on the technology innovations of blood glucose POCT, POC infectious disease diagnosis, POC cancer screening, and POC neurological screening. This research service focuses on technology innovations, key innovators in this space, industry trends, drivers and challenges, and its market impact.



