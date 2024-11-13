Breakthrough Investments Launches $10M International Real Estate Fund Targeting High-Growth Markets with Rental Shortages

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Investments LLC today announced the launch of its Breakthrough Real Estate Fund 1, a $10 million investment fund capitalizing on emerging global real estate trends and addressing critical shortages in short and long-term rentals across high-growth markets in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Breakthrough Investments LLC today announced the launch of its Breakthrough Real Estate Fund 1, a $10 million investment fund capitalizing on emerging global real estate trends and addressing critical shortages in short and long-term rentals across high-growth markets in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

"Our fund offers accredited investors a chance to break through to new levels of wealth while meeting urgent market demands," said Darin Shoulders, Fund Manager, a former NFL player and corporate IT executive. "My journey from humble beginnings where some family members didn't have indoor plumbing to professional sports and investment leadership taught me to spot and act on opportunities others miss. I took my first international flight at 33, opening my eyes to global opportunities. Now, we're offering investors a similar breakthrough by tapping into markets with significant housing shortages."

Shoulders, added, "Using our proprietary market analysis algorithm, we've identified properties in markets like Ambergris Caye, Belize, where tourism increased 15% each year the last 3 years. There are many hidden markets like Belize we have invested in."

The Breakthrough Investments 9-member team, with over 100 years of combined real estate experience and $150 million in successful transactions, brings a unique blend of athletic performance mindset and technological precision to international real estate investing.

To ensure top-tier legal compliance and fund management, Breakthrough Investments has partnered with Freeman Lovell PLLC and NAV Consulting. The fund is approved by the SEC under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Qualified investors are invited to join an exclusive webinar or schedule a private consultation. Visit www.btinvest.net or contact [email protected] to learn more about this unique opportunity. To schedule a one-on-one consultation, please visit: https://calendly.com/breakthroughinvestments

For official investment terms and regulatory filings, including minimum investment amounts, please review our SEC Form D filing at: https://www.efdnasaa.org/FormD/ViewFiling?EFDID=519550&Accession=0002020074-24-000002

About Breakthrough Investments LLC

Founded in 2018, Breakthrough Investments is a real estate investment firm established by nine individuals and companies. The firm specializes in identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in emerging markets. Breakthrough Investment members are experienced business professionals with diverse real estate, banking, marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, and technology backgrounds.

Contact:

Darin Shoulders, Fund Manager

614-805-1257

[email protected]

www.btinvest.net

SOURCE Breakthrough Investments LLC