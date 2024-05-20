Breakthrough New York Names Next Executive Director Nikki Thompson

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikki began the role on May 15 and brings an extensive background in the social sector in NYC, with a focus on education. She started her career as an admissions officer at Barnard, then worked as a 7th grade social studies teacher in East New York, a senior leader at the NYC Department of Education, and then at Teach For America. The majority of her career was spent at One Goal, a national college access and success organization where was the founding Executive Director of the New York region and then as the first Chief Regional Operations Officer, overseeing six regions. Nikki joins Breakthrough from NYC KIDS Rise where she served as Head of Development.

Nikki expressed her connection to Breakthrough, "As a first-generation college student, Breakthrough's mission to provide students from low-income backgrounds with the opportunities, resources, and relationships to succeed in rigorous schools and careers deeply resonates with my personal experience and my conviction that young people can accomplish anything, with the right support in their corner."

Nikki succeeds Beth Onofry as Executive Director, who will step down at the end of June after six years in the role as her family moves to Buffalo. Under Beth's leadership, Breakthrough continued to roll out its expansion to three sites in NYC and its evolution as a 10-year college access and success program, including providing services to students throughout COVID-19. Beth will end her tenure celebrating the college graduation of the first cohort of students who signed up for and completed the full 10-year program.

Expressing gratitude for her time at Breakthrough, Beth remarked, "It has been such an honor to lead this amazing organization over the last six years. We have lived through a time of incredible change and I am proud of how we have endured and what we have accomplished together. I am also excited about what the future holds for our organization and our students."

David Sherman, Chair of the Board, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we want to thank Beth for everything she has done for Breakthrough over the past six years, and we wish her all the best in Buffalo. I also want to share how excited members of the Board are to welcome Nikki. With her experience and demonstrated track record of leadership, we are confident that Breakthrough will be in an excellent position to continue to enhance and strengthen the program."

About Breakthrough New York:

Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing underserved students for success in college and beyond. Through innovative educational programs and mentorship, Breakthrough empowers students to realize their full potential and become leaders in their communities. For more information, visit https://btny.org/ .

