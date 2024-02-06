BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES STUDENT WINNER OF NINTH ANNUAL BREAKTHROUGH JUNIOR CHALLENGE SCIENCE VIDEO COMPETITION

Sia Godika, 17, of Bangalore, India, Receives Top Honors and $400,000 in Education Prizes for Original Video on Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells that "Turn Back the Clock"

on Cellular Aging

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breakthrough Prize Foundation today announced Sia Godika, 17, a senior at Neev Academy, an international school in Bangalore, India, as winner of the ninth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global science video competition designed to inspire creative thinking and communications skills around fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics, and mathematics.

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge will award a total of $400,000 in educational prizes for Sia, her science teacher, and her school. Sia, who plans to attend university in the United States after she graduates high school this year, will receive a $250,000 college scholarship. Her inspirational teacher, Arka Moulik, will receive a $50,000 prize. The prize also includes a state-of-the-art science lab designed by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory valued at $100,000.

Sia was informed of her win by her older brother Samay Godika, who is himself a previous winner of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, topping the competition with his original video on circadian rhythms. Having watched him receive the prize six years ago, Sia will now be honored alongside the 2024 Breakthrough Prize laureates at a ceremony in Los Angeles this spring.

"This is such an unbelievable honor, and I am so grateful," said Sia. "My grandparents are battling cancer and age-related neurological disorders. I wanted to learn everything I could about the latest science to help in finding cures. Reversing cellular aging can proactively prevent several debilitating diseases. I'm determined to contribute to research that can make this future a reality."

"Well done to Sia for her brilliant and dramatic film about one of the most promising discoveries in modern biology," said Breakthrough Prize co-founder, Julia Milner. "I am excited that the Breakthrough Junior Challenge is reaching young people around the world, helping them to grow as scientists and share the wonders of science with their peers."

Sia's submission is titled Yamanaka Factors, and explores discoveries made by 2013 Breakthrough Prize winner and Nobelist, Shinya Yamanaka. He identified gene transcription factors that "turn back the clock" on adult cells and restore them to their original youthful, undifferentiated state. Yamanaka's discovery of these induced pluripotent stem cells has profound implications for the treatment of degenerative diseases. In her video, which can be viewed here, Sia appears as an elderly woman who sheds her age to become an exuberant teenager once again.

Yamanaka commented, "It's exciting to see a talented young student finding out about my work and explaining it to others in such a clear and creative way. My congratulations to Sia, and I hope she continues her journey in the life sciences, where so much waits to be discovered."

Since its launch in 2015, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge has received 25,000 submissions from more than 200 countries. This year's installment attracted more than 2,400 applicants.

"Sia's video submission is a brilliant, funny and visually creative rendition of a sophisticated, recent discovery in genetics that has profoundly impacted the biological sciences," said Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. "I am heartened and inspired that through this Challenge, we are growing the next generation of powerful science communicators."

This year, more than 2,400 students from 100+ countries submitted videos by June 25, 2023. After two rounds of judging - first, a mandatory peer review, followed by an evaluation panel - the field was narrowed in September to 30 semifinalists. These 30 competed in a Popular Vote on the Breakthrough Prize Facebook page, where the public was invited to vote for their favorite semifinalist submission by liking, sharing, or posting a positive reaction. Collectively, during the 15-day contest, the 30 videos reached more than 500,000 people on the Breakthrough Prize Facebook and YouTube pages helping to teach and inspire minds across the globe.

The 15 finalist videos were reviewed by the Selection Committee, comprising distinguished scientists including: Ian Agol, professor of mathematics, University of California, Berkeley, and Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics laureate; Rachel Crane, space and science correspondent, CNN; Pascale Ehrenfreund, president, International Space University; former NASA astronaut and administrator, John Grunsfeld; Mae Jemison, science literacy expert, former astronaut, and principal, 100 Year Starship; Jeffery Kelly, professor of chemistry, Scripps Research Institute and Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences laureate; retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly; Salman Khan, founder and CEO, Khan Academy; Ijad Madisch, co-founder and CEO, ResearchGate; NASA astronaut Nicole Stott; Andrew Strominger, professor of physics, Harvard University, and Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics laureate; Terence Tao, UCLA professor and Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics laureate; Esther Wojcicki, founder, Palo Alto High Media Arts Center; Pete Worden, chairman, Breakthrough Prize Foundation and executive director, Breakthrough Initiatives.

Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global initiative to develop and demonstrate young people's knowledge of science and scientific principles; generate excitement in these fields; support STEM career choices; and engage the imagination and interest of the public-at-large in key concepts of fundamental science. For the ninth year, students ages 13-18 from around the world created original videos (up to two- minutes in length) that illustrate a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics.

Submissions for the 2024 Breakthrough Challenge open on April 1.

