Breakthrough Properties Acquires Majority Interest in Callan Ridge, A Newly-Constructed, Fully-Leased Life Science Campus in Torrey Pines

News provided by

Breakthrough Properties

10 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

The Acquisition, Via a Strategic Joint Venture with Healthpeak Properties, Further Accelerates Breakthrough's Growth in Premier Biotech Hubs

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties ("Breakthrough"), a leading global life sciences real estate developer, today announced it has acquired a majority interest in Callan Ridge, a two-building Class A life science campus nearing completion in San Diego's preeminent Torrey Pines cluster. The 185,000-square-foot campus is fully leased to Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), through April 2035.

Continue Reading
Callan Ridge
Callan Ridge

Breakthrough, which is a joint venture of global developer Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, will own a 65% interest in Callan Ridge, while the project's developer, Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, will retain a 35% interest.

The three-story campus, which commenced construction in 2021, incorporates a wide range of sustainable building features, including electrochromic windows, photovoltaic glass panels, recycled steel and concrete, drought-tolerant landscaping and the largest single-building green roof in San Diego. The joint venture will pursue LEED Gold certification upon full completion of the development.  Ideally situated adjacent to the Torrey Pines Science Park and in close proximity to San Diego's leading research institutes, Callan Ridge also features unobstructed panoramic views of the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

"Callan Ridge presented us with a unique opportunity to acquire a newly-developed, trophy quality research campus in the heart of Torrey Pines – where Class A assets rarely become available – while also forming a new strategic partnership with the team at Healthpeak," said Breakthrough Properties Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Daniel D'Orazi.  "Torrey Pines is one of the nation's leading biotech submarkets offering a dynamic ecosystem of research institutes, early-stage innovation and big pharma, proving throughout cycles to be one of the most sought-after clusters in the world."

Breakthrough is one of the most active players in global life science real estate, with a total portfolio and pipeline of more than five million square feet across seven leading biotech clusters in the U.S. and Europe. In San Diego, Breakthrough is also nearing completion on its 10-acre Torrey View by Breakthrough campus, which will be anchored by a diverse mix of biotech users including a new innovation center for Becton, Dickinson and Company.  Breakthrough also owns and operates Torrey Plaza in San Diego, a three-building life science campus within the Del Mar Heights submarket which is the inaugural home of Breakthrough's StudioLabs platform. 

About Breakthrough Properties (www.btprop.com)
Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer, and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture, and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

SOURCE Breakthrough Properties

Also from this source

Breakthrough Properties Breaks Ground in Heart of Oxford's Life Science Innovation Cluster, Addressing Growing Demand for Cutting-Edge R&D Facilities

Breakthrough Properties Breaks Ground in Heart of Oxford's Life Science Innovation Cluster, Addressing Growing Demand for Cutting-Edge R&D Facilities

Breakthrough Properties, a leading global life sciences real estate developer, held groundbreaking events in October to herald the start of...
Breakthrough Properties Breaks Ground in Heart of Oxford's Life Science Innovation Cluster, Addressing Growing Demand for Cutting-Edge R&D Facilities

Breakthrough Properties Breaks Ground in Heart of Oxford's Life Science Innovation Cluster, Addressing Growing Demand for Cutting-Edge R&D Facilities

Breakthrough Properties, a leading global life sciences real estate developer, held groundbreaking events in October to herald the start of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.