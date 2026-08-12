Breakthrough Protocol Test Solution for USB4® 120Gb/s Asymmetric Link Analysis

Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M4120 sets a new benchmark for USB protocol analysis with full support for USB4® Version 2.0

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy Inc., the global leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the availability of the Voyager M4120 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser, the world's only solution supporting next-generation USB4® Gen 4 120Gb/s Asymmetric Link emulation and analysis. This new flagship system equips engineering teams with the visibility and capabilities needed to test, debug, analyze, and verify USB4 Gen 4 120Gb/s hosts and devices throughout the product development lifecycle. The all-new Voyager M4120 also provides numerous selectable views allowing the user to quickly and easily identify information of interest and resolve any issues that are contained in the data capture.

Voyager M4120 USB4 120Gb/s Asymmetric Link Protocol Analyzer

The USB4 Version 2.0 specification introduces a revolutionary new feature in USB technology - Asymmetric Link configurations. In this configuration, the two directions of the connection operate at different lane rates. One direction transmits at the full 120Gb/s over three lanes while the opposite direction transmits a lower rate, such as 40Gb/s on just one lane. This enables systems and devices to dynamically provide more bandwidth for high-throughput applications, such as tunneled Ultra‑High Bit Rate (UHBR) DisplayPort 2.1 real-time video processing workloads.

"USB4 Version 2.0 represents a major step forward for the industry, delivering higher performance and more dynamic link behavior than previous generations," said Jeff Ravencraft, President & COO of the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). "Tools like the Voyager M4120 give developers the visibility they need to validate Asymmetric Link characteristics and ensure robust interoperability as these advanced capabilities enter the market."

About the Voyager M4120 Protocol Analyzer

The Voyager M4120 is engineered from the ground up to capture and decode USB Gen 4 120Gb/s Asymmetric Links, fully supporting the USB4 Version 2.0 specification. The analyzer reveals what actually happens during Asymmetric Link bring up and operation—from how devices decide lane roles and rates to how links adapt dynamically under real workloads. Powerful software features, including a hierarchical display, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports and an automation API enable developers to quickly visualize protocol activity and streamline troubleshooting efforts. Built on a flexible architecture, the Voyager M4120 is designed to expand with emerging workflows, including asymmetric traffic generation and USB-IF compliance test capabilities as they become available, helping early adopters accelerate development and improve interoperability for the next wave of high speed USB4 connectivity. Fully backward compatible with legacy Gen 3, Gen 2 and Gen 1 USB links, the Voyager M4120 can seamlessly address the past, present, and future of USB protocol testing.

Availability

The Teledyne LeCroy Voyager M4120 protocol analyzer can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at https://www.teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/usb-voyager-m4120.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2026 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. USB4®, USB Type-C®, USB-C® and USB 2.0 Type-C® are registered trademarks of the USB Implementers Forum.

Technical contact: Chetan Kopalle - Product Marketing Manager 408-273-5684

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211

Website: https://www.teledynelecroy.com

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy