Industry's First USB4 Version 2.0 and Thunderbolt™ 5 Gen 4 Exerciser

Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M480x adds PAM 3 Exerciser, enabling comprehensive functional and compliance testing

MILPITAS, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in USB protocol test solutions, today announced the availability of the USB4 v2.0 / Thunderbolt™ 5 PAM3 Exerciser, a software option that supports Gen 4 link rates and enables developers to perform end-to-end testing for next generation systems and devices.

Voyager M480x USB / Thunderbolt Protocol Analyzer and Exerciser

The latest USB4 Version 2.0 specification introduces PAM3 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation 3-level) signaling at the physical layer and support for 80 Gbps of symmetric bandwidth and 120 Gbps of asymmetric bandwidth. These significantly higher data rates increase design complexity for chipset and products, creating new validation and interoperability challenges.

To help silicon, device, and system developers bring up and validate new designs, the Voyager M480x Exerciser software option enables script-based traffic generation that emulates real-world USB4 Gen 4 behavior. The Exerciser provides fine grained control of the entire link training, device enumeration, error injection, and recovery mechanisms, allowing developers to thoroughly validate functionality, interoperability, and timing margins. Users can systematically test a wide range of USB4 and Thunderbolt 5 configurations by customizing link parameters and automating complex validation workflows.

Verify Compliance: The Voyager M480x can be used in conjunction with the USB Implementers Forum's Command Verifier application. The PAM3 exerciser is critical to generate the required PAM3 traffic used with the USB-IF Command Verifier application for USB4 Version 2.0 logical, protocol, and tunneling layer compliance workflows."

Backward Compatible: Predefined command libraries and test scripts developed for Gen 3 will automatically run at Gen 4 by changing the link configuration setting to 80Gb/s.

Automation framework: A powerful automation environment enables every aspect of exerciser operation and post-processing analysis to be controlled through scripts, supporting repeatable and highly efficient validation workflows.

About the Voyager Protocol Analyzer

Teledyne LeCroy's family of Voyager USB4 Analyzers and Exercisers provide the industry's most advanced solution for USB protocol analysis and compliance testing. Designed to support the latest USB4 specifications, including USB4 Version 1.0, USB4 Version 2.0 as well as legacy USB 3.2, the Voyager analyzers/exercisers offer comprehensive visibility into USB traffic at speeds up to 80Gb/s. Combining powerful analyzer and exerciser capabilities with an intuitive user interface and robust automation features, the Voyager platform enables developers to debug, validate, and certify USB devices with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Voyager remains the trusted solution for engineers developing the latest generation of USB-based products across computing, consumer electronics, networking, storage, and embedded applications.

Availability

The USB4 v2.0 / Thunderbolt™ 5 Gen 4 exerciser software option for the Voyager M480x is now shipping. Gen 4 exerciser capabilities for licensed units will be enabled upon installation of the USB Protocol Suite v10.40 software or later.

For additional information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected]. You can access our website at https://www.teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/usb-voyager-m480x.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2026 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Chetan Kopalle – Product Marketing Manager, 408-273-5673

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center, 800-909-7211

Website: https://www.teledynelecroy.com

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy