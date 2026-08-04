Teledyne LeCroy Summit™ M616 is now PCI Express® 7.0 Ready

The "PCIe® 7.0 ready" Summit M616 Analyzer/Exerciser helps engineering teams test, analyze, validate, and debug 128 GT/s PCIe workflows

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced that the currently shipping Summit™ M616 PCIe Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser platform is now "PCIe 7.0 ready", giving engineering teams a clear upgrade path for PCI Express 7.0 validation and debug. Utilizing a new modular approach, Summit M616 users can extend their system to support PCIe 7.0 development workflows as the ecosystem advances toward 128 GT/s operation. The Summit M616 delivers the familiar and proven environment for protocol analysis, traffic generation, and compliance-development activities across next-generation high-performance PCIe designs.

Summit™ M616 PCI Express® 6.0 and PCI Express 7.0 Ready Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

PCIe 7.0 represents a major step forward in interconnect performance, doubling the raw data rate of PCIe 6.x from 64.0 GT/s to 128.0 GT/s and enabling up to 512 GB/s of bi-directional bandwidth in a x16 configuration. This increase is critical for hyperscale data center operators and high-performance computing (HPC) designers, that build compute and networks infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. As designs move to higher speeds, Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level (PAM4) signaling, FLIT-based protocol, and increasingly complex computing architectures, engineering teams must rely on PCIe 7.0-ready validation solutions that provide the visibility required to uncover interoperability issues, accelerate protocol debug, and reduce validation cycles.

With "Gen7-readiness", the Teledyne LeCroy Summit M616 helps engineering teams extend a proven PCIe analysis and exerciser platform into PCIe 7.0 development. The platform supports the capture, decode, generation, and analysis of next-generation protocol traffic while preserving the familiar Summit workflow used across earlier PCIe generations. This continuity helps teams investigate link training behavior, complex transaction-level issues, protocol errors, LTSSM transitions, interoperability challenges, and compliance-development concerns as PCIe 7.0 designs mature.

"PCIe 7.0 is designed to meet the requirements for ever-increasing I/O bandwidth at hyperscale data centers, High-Performance Compute and Networking infrastructure," said Michael Romm, General Manager, Teledyne LeCroy Protocol Solutions Group. "Customers of Summit M616 will be pleased to know that they can extend their existing test investment to support PCIe 7.0 through an add-on modular solution! This capability gives developers early access to a trusted validation solution for PCIe 7.0 development, with the visibility, traffic generation, and debug tools needed to build confidence in next-generation PCI Express designs."

"As bandwidth demands from AI and hyperscale workloads continue to rise, PCIe 7.0 delivers the industry's next major advance in interconnect performance," said Manmeet Walia, Executive Director of High-Performance IP, at Synopsys. "Through our PCIe 7.0 IP solution, Synopsys is helping customers move from specification to working silicon. Collaboration across the test and validation ecosystem, including with partners like Teledyne LeCroy, helps our mutual customers debug faster, validate interoperability earlier, and bring their designs to market on schedule."

Availability

The "PCIe 7.0 ready" Summit M616 is available for PCI Express development teams preparing for PCIe 7.0 validation. Please contact Teledyne LeCroy for additional product information, technical specifications, configuration guidance, and availability details. You can also view our PCIe 7.0 test solutions at: https://www.teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/summit-m616-analyzer.

For more information about Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express protocol analyzers, exercisers, interposers, and compliance solutions, contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit https://www.teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2026 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIe and PCI Express are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. Summit, CATC Trace, and Teledyne LeCroy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Technical contact: Gordon Getty – Senior Director of Product Management, 408-273-5673

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center, 800-909-7211

Website: https://www.teledynelecroy.com

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy