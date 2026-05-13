BREAKTHROUGH RECOVERY DEVICE HELPS ONE OF THE MOST COMMON COMPLAINTS - LOWER BACK PAIN

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infraway's L1 Lower Back Wearable Heat Pad combines Far Infrared (FIR) and topical heat to enhance mobility, support recovery, and facilitate warm-up. Unlike competitor products, Infraway is discreet and designed to be worn every day and under clothes for on-the-go support. Operated via a smartphone app, Infraway's FIR fabric offers a fully customizable solution priced below $200. https://theinfraway.com/

FIR is a non-visible, longer-wavelength energy on the electromagnetic spectrum. A wavelength of light that your body absorbs and penetrates deeper than topical heat alone. Where topical heat warms the surface, FIR is absorbed and triggers a biological cascade: increased local circulation, more oxygen delivered to surrounding muscle, and faster metabolic waste clearance. FIR-emitting fabrics have been studied for their potential to support muscle recovery after exercise and reduce tightness resulting in better mobility and performance.

As a two-sport Division I athlete, Max Betkowski, company founder, suffered a torn hip labrum before his senior season. Betkowski played through the injury, but despite endless rehab, his lower back issues followed him after his college career. Betkowski leveraged his kinesiology and engineering background to develop Infraway in 2017. The L1 Gen 2 belt launched in 2025, bringing recovery to the market utilizing the latest in scientific research, expanded heating coverage, longer battery life, and advanced FIR fabric.

With lower back pain as one of the most common issues for golfers, often caused by rotational stress on the spine, which can lead to muscle or ligament sprains or disc problems, Infraway has been gaining favor among golf professionals.

"Infraway has made a noticeable difference in how my body feels day to day. Whether it's after a round of golf or a full day of coaching athletes, it helps me recover quicker and stay loose," said Ryan Hitt, lead coach of the PGA America Coaching Center.

Mats Wilander, former world No. 1 tennis player and seven-time grand slam champion, uses Infraway as part of his daily warmup.

"I start every morning with this, my go-to ritual to get my day rolling, and now it's a core part of my warm-up for pickleball. It wakes my body up, primes my muscles, and keeps me feeling flexible and ready to move," said Wilander.

For background on the science behind the technology: https://theinfraway.com/pages/science

SOURCE Infraway LLC