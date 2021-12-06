Breakthrough Soft Drink Testing Strips Could Save Diabetic Lives

CLAREMORE, Okla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DietDetector Test Strips, a breakthrough product for sugar testing in soft drinks, is revolutionizing the way diabetics can test to ensure they have not been accidentally served a non-diet sugar-loaded soft drink before accidental consumption. The DietDetector test strips are designed to quickly and efficiently detect non-diet soft drinks within 60 seconds or less of saturation.

Many diabetics can curtail a sugar craving with a diet soft drink. Far too often when ordering a diet soft drink while at a restaurant or drive-thru, employees accidentally serve a regular soft drink instead of the diet version. Sugary sodas contribute to diabetes risk, as well as issues controlling blood sugar in people who already have diabetes. The body digests the sugars from soda quickly, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar. Also called hyperglycemia (high blood glucose), this can cause serious health problems and even send some diabetics into a coma or worse.

It is DietDetector's mission to help diabetics avoid these emergencies and provide peace of mind while they are on the go. "We wanted to create an easy-to-use test that could be available to any diabetic, anytime, anywhere," shared founder of DietDetector who is also a diabetic, Krystal Armstrong. "We understand how serious a soft drink mix up can be for a diabetic, which is why we are so excited to have created something so simple to use, but essential to the user."

One satisfied DietDetector user shared her experience with the test strips. "Finally, a way to detect non-diet soda. I don't know how many times I have ordered a diet drink just to be brought a regular drink in a restaurant or a drive-thru and not even know it until my blood sugar is soaring over 400. It is so frustrating to get "sugar bombed" like this when I try so hard to keep my blood sugar under control. I have been looking for something like this that would help me know for a fact I was getting a diet drink before my CGM notified me with a high blood sugar reading or ending up in the ER. I definitely recommend this product, it does exactly what it says it will do."

