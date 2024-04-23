Breakthrough Study Reveals Somavedic Device's Potential Impact on Wet AMD Patients

New Research Highlights SOMAVEDIC's Potential in Enhancing Vision Health for the Opthalmology Unit Hospital Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somavedic, a trailblazer in sleep and digital pollution-neutralizing frequency therapy technology, in collaboration with researchers from the Eye Clinic of Jan Evangelista Purkyně University and Masaryk Hospital in Ústí nad Labem in the Czech Republic, have unveiled groundbreaking findings from a study showcasing the effectiveness of the Somavedic device in supporting individuals with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), a prevalent cause of severe vision impairment among older adults.

The study enrolled patients with newly diagnosed wet AMD and active choroidal neovascularization (CNV), where anti-VEGF therapy was indicated. Parameters including best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central macular thickness (CRT), macular volume (TMV), and OCT angiography were monitored. Patients received a functioning Somavedic device for home use, while the other group was administered a non-functional placebo device.

After one month, results from 18 completed patient cases revealed significant findings. Patients using the functional Somavedic device (group A) experienced a mean improvement of +4.2 ETDRS letters in BCVA, accompanied by a reduction of -7.6 μm in CRT and -0.232 mm3 in TMV. Conversely, patients in the control group (group B) showed minimal changes in BCVA (+0 letters), with an increase of +75 μm in CRT and +0.757 mm3 in TMV.

Dr. Martina Závorková, PhD the lead researcher of the study , expressed enthusiasm regarding the results, stating, "Our findings suggest that Somavedic may play an important role in slowing the progression of age-related macular degeneration and offer a promising, non-invasive adjunctive approach to managing wet AMD. Further exploration is necessary to elucidate its mechanism of action and long-term benefits."

"We are immensely encouraged by the positive outcomes of this study, which underscore the potential of Somavedic to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals affected by wet age-related macular degeneration. This research reaffirms our commitment to advancing innovative solutions that promote better vision health and overall well-being," said Juraj Kocar, CEO of Somavedic Technologies.

The positive outcomes of this study pave the way for larger-scale clinical trials to substantiate the efficacy of Somavedic in wet AMD management. If validated, this innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize treatment strategies and significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by this debilitating eye condition.

About SOMAVEDIC:

Somavedic is an innovative, always-on, rest and recovery frequency therapy device that harmonizes any space and routine - from home to office. It works on the principle of controlled release of natural energy from precious minerals, stones, and metals, together with the supportive frequency therapy technology, to provide a unique and one-of-a-kind wellness-tech experience that renders a myriad of scientifically-studied functional health benefits. Thanks to this pioneering combination, the digital pollution-neutralizing effects generated by Somavedic devices have therapeutic effects on our cells, which manifest in improved sleep, energy levels, and cellular regeneration. Somavedic combines these principles to bring a calming, peaceful presence into our most sacred spaces - and does so with effortless aesthetic beauty. Visit Somavedic.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @somavedic.

