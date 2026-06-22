Breakthrough Study Shows Exclzyme Pet™ Supports Joint Health in 92% of Dogs

CHINO, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published double-blind clinical trial reveals that Exclzyme Pet™ from Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics significantly supports joint health and mobility—showing measurable improvement in 92% of participating dogs.

Exclzyme Pet™ is a targeted systemic enzyme blend formulated to promote healthy joints, tissue repair and muscle recovery.

The gold-standard clinical study evaluated pain scores, degree of lameness and radiological assessments. Results demonstrated a notable reduction in pain and stiffness, enhanced joint flexibility, and improved comfort and activity levels.

"With joint issues affecting such a large percentage of companion animals, these findings are highly relevant for the pet supplement industry," said Reshma Rathi, Vice President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "Pet owners are deeply invested in their pets' comfort and vitality, and this study demonstrates that Exclzyme Pet™ is a game-changer in the joint health space."

The study marks a significant advancement in evidence-based pet nutrition, offering clinically validated support for aging and active dogs struggling with joint discomfort.

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are supported by clinical trials and research studies published in reputable peer-reviewed journals. Specialty's branded products are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health, as well as promote sports nutrition.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. Ingredients and finished products are extensively tested by a third-party ISO-17025-certified laboratory. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics