New Clinical Trial Published on Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics' Bactase Pet PB™

CHINO, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics announces the publication of a clinical study demonstrating the oral health benefits of Bactase Pet PB™, a proprietary enzyme blend designed for companion animal oral health formulations.

In a 30-day randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, dogs receiving twice-daily Bactase Pet PB™ showed significant improvements vs. the placebo group. The results found a 61-67% decrease in plaque, gingivitis and bad breath.

Clinical research in companion animals is uncommon. The pet supplement industry typically relies on in vitro evidence or takes an ingredient with human data and repositions it for pets.

"Conducting a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in dogs isn't just scientifically rigorous—it's expensive. Most companies don't do it," said Reshma Rathi, Vice President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "We invested in this research because it gives formulators real confidence in what they're bringing to market."

Bactase Pet PB™ is one of the only pet oral health ingredients backed by clinical trial data in dogs, offering brands reliable scientific data to stand behind.

Add Bactase Pet PB™ to your oral health formulation! To learn more, email [email protected] or call (909) 613-1660.

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are supported by clinical trials and research studies published in reputable peer-reviewed journals. Specialty's branded products are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health, as well as promote sports nutrition.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. Ingredients and finished products are extensively tested by a third-party ISO-17025-certified laboratory. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics