Bacillus clausii 088AE Becomes the First VHP-Listed B. clausii for Dogs

CHINO, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics announces that its spore-forming probiotic strain, Bacillus clausii 088AE, has been added to Health Canada's Veterinary Health Product (VHP) list for dogs, becoming the first and only Bacillus clausii strain to achieve this regulatory distinction.

Health Canada's VHP review process requires precise strain identification, documented safety, manufacturing consistency and substantiated claims. Bacillus clausii 088AE met every requirement, setting a new benchmark for spore-forming probiotics in companion animal health.

For pet supplement brands, the distinction delivers meaningful differentiation in an increasingly crowded probiotic market. VHP-listed ingredients provide added regulatory credibility for retailers, veterinarians and ingredient-conscious pet parents seeking science-backed formulations.

"With FDA GRAS status and Health Canada NPN-approved claims, Bacillus clausii 088AE has already established a strong regulatory and scientific foundation in human health," said Reshma Rathi, Vice President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "VHP recognition brings that same level of credibility to the pet space and gives formulators a truly differentiated, science-backed probiotic strain."

Bacillus clausii 088AE is also a foundational strain in ProbioSEB CSC3 Pet™, Specialty's three-strain spore-forming probiotic blend developed for companion animal formulations for gut and immune health.

To learn more or add Bacillus clausii 088AE or ProbioSEB CSC3 Pet™ to your pet product, email [email protected] or call (909) 613-1660.

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are supported by clinical trials and research studies published in reputable peer-reviewed journals. Specialty's branded products are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health, as well as promote sports nutrition.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. Ingredients and finished products are extensively tested by a third-party ISO-17025-certified laboratory. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics