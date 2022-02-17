Breakthrough Study Uses Genetic Testing to Evaluate Risk of Heart Disease

Dignity Health in Arizona launches breakthrough study using genetic testing to evaluate risk of heart disease. Tweet this

"This should be the last century of heart disease," said Robert Roberts, MD, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Genomics for Dignity Health in Arizona. "I am hopeful that through the results of this study we will be able to save even more lives in the future by implementing genetic testing for early prevention of coronary artery disease as routine clinical application."

Once the DNA genotyping is completed, the team at Dignity Health hospitals in Arizona will evaluate each participant's genetic markers to determine if they have a low, medium or high chance of developing heart disease. Other health and lifestyle factors will also be considered when determining the participants' risk of heart disease. These include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and whether the participant smokes or is physically active, among others.

The study participants who have expressed a desire to know their results will be notified by letter. Individuals at high genetic risk for heart disease will have the opportunity to meet with cardiology experts and undergo genetic counseling where needed based on their results and appropriate preventive treatment options.

Those eligible to participate in the study are men and women between the ages 40 and 60. They must also have no known history of heart disease, as the goal of the study is to determine their genetic risk for developing heart disease before it actually develops.

SOURCE Dignity Health Southwest Division