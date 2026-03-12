Breakthrough T1D Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Danne to be Honored with Children with Diabetes President's Award for Innovation

The award will be presented on March 13 during the Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes conference in Barcelona

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to recognize Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Danne for receiving the Children with Diabetes (CWD) President's Award for Innovation. The award acknowledges a health care professional who exemplifies extraordinary leadership in using innovation and advancements in technology for devices that help people with diabetes thrive. An internationally recognized leader in endocrinology and pediatric diabetes, Dr. Danne has spent decades advancing research, clinical care, and global collaboration in the field. CWD's President's Award for Innovation will be presented to Dr. Danne during the Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes annual international conference in Barcelona, Spain, on March 13.

"Breakthrough T1D is incredibly proud of Dr. Danne's achievements and this well-deserved award for innovation and leadership in diabetes health care," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D CEO. "Thomas' many contributions to driving breakthroughs in type 1 diabetes therapy development and care have had a tremendous impact on the global type 1 diabetes community and are instrumental in moving our mission forward, faster."

As Chief Medical Officer of Breakthrough T1D, Dr. Danne leads the organization's Medical Affairs strategy, focused on closing the gap between access to and adoption of life-changing therapies for people living with T1D. He previously served as director of the Department of General Pediatrics, Endocrinology and Clinical Research at the Auf der Bult Hospital for Children and Adolescents at Hannover Medical School, Germany's largest pediatric diabetes center. Dr. Danne completed his medical training at the Free University Berlin Children's Hospital and has served as an attending physician at the Charité Children's Hospital of the Humboldt University Berlin. He was also a Breakthrough T1D funded research fellow at the Joslin Diabetes Center at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Danne is a past secretary-general and president of the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes and president of the German Diabetes Association. Prior to joining Breakthrough T1D, Dr. Danne served for 16 years as Chairman of the SWEET Registry, a global network advancing quality care for children with diabetes.

More information about the award and Dr. Danne can be found at childrenwithdiabetes.com.

About Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF)

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About type 1 diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Casey Fielder

509-651-0087

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF