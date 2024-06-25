Breakthrough T1D-Funded Research Featured at American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Sessions

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, gathered with researchers, diabetes professionals, and other leaders in T1D at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions, where Breakthrough T1D scientists, clinicians, and Breakthrough T1D-funded researchers presented research results that will improve outcomes for people with T1D.

Held June 21-24 in Orlando, Florida, the ADA Scientific Sessions is one of the largest diabetes conferences in the world. Breakthrough T1D-supported research has been highlighted at this annual event since the organization started funding research in the 1970s. This year, researchers presented more than 180 studies—with Breakthrough T1D funding at present or in the past—that are paving the way for more life-changing T1D breakthroughs.

"As we drive toward cures, Breakthrough T1D connects and funds the brightest minds to help accelerate cures, advance treatments, and improve access to care for those who live with type 1 diabetes all over the world. The research presented at the ADA Scientific Sessions demonstrates the incredible progress being made in the space," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D CEO. "Breakthrough T1D is thrilled to lead and support the innovation and cutting-edge research that are accelerating life-changing breakthroughs for people with type 1 diabetes."

A key highlight of this year's conference was the presentation and publication of the first-ever international consensus guidance for monitoring early-stage T1D. Convened and led by Breakthrough T1D, the guidance was developed in conjunction with over 60 international experts representing 10 countries and endorsed by 11 national and international organizations and societies. It provides guidance for monitoring children, adolescents, and adults who test positive for T1D autoantibodies, along with recommended frequencies of monitoring and actions for health care professionals when risk of progression towards symptomatic T1D is high. Notably, the guidance also includes recommendations for educational and psychosocial support.

"Early detection of type 1 diabetes is a priority for Breakthrough T1D, and the development of this guidance provides clarity and next steps for individuals, caregivers, and health care professionals following a positive autoantibody test," said Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., Breakthrough T1D chief scientific officer. "Clear monitoring guidance create a pathway to realize the benefits of early detection of T1D, including significant reduction in incidences of diabetic ketoacidosis at diagnosis, opportunities to participate in clinical trials, access to therapies that can delay onset of T1D, and time to prepare for a diagnosis. The ADA Scientific Sessions was an ideal place to present this guidance to the broader T1D scientific and professional communities."

Other highlights from the sessions include:

More information about Breakthrough T1D-funded research and presentations can be found on Breakthrough T1D's website.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

