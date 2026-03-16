Breakthrough T1D Honors Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar of Udaipur with Mary Tyler Moore Award

Global advocate recognized during Breakthrough T1D advocacy event in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 16, Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, honored Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar of Udaipur, India, with the Mary Tyler Moore Award for her leadership as a global advocate for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The award was presented during Breakthrough T1D on the Hill, a gathering of grassroots advocates from across the United States who traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Members of Congress and champion policies that improve the lives of people living with T1D while accelerating progress toward cures.

The Mary Tyler Moore Award recognizes courageous women who take risks to promote positive change and deliver meaningful impact for the T1D community. Named for legendary actress and advocate Mary Tyler Moore, the award honors her legacy of transforming public understanding of T1D through openness, leadership, and advocacy. As international chairman of Breakthrough T1D from 1984 to 2017, Moore brought together government leaders, scientists, and people living with T1D to advance research and innovation. Previous recipients include Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Representative Diana DeGette (D-CO), and volunteer advocate Carol Oxenreiter.

Dr. S. Robert Levine, a cardiologist and Moore's husband, joined the event for the award presentation. Dr. Levine continues to advance Moore's legacy through his support of T1D research and advocacy and as founder of the Mary Tyler Moore Vision Initiative, which works to accelerate progress toward preventing and treating diabetic eye disease.

Diagnosed with T1D at age five in India—when treatment options and diabetes management tools were extremely limited—Princess Padmaja has become a leading global voice for people living with the condition. As a Breakthrough T1D Global Ambassador, she works to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for improved access to care, particularly in countries where diagnosis and treatment remain significant challenges.

In India, her leadership has helped expand access to T1D care through government supported programs and specialized clinics, improving access to insulin, monitoring supplies, and essential services for thousands of children and families.

"For decades, Mary Tyler Moore used her voice to transform how the world understood type 1 diabetes," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D. "Princess Padmaja carries that same spirit of advocacy forward today. Through her leadership and commitment, she is expanding awareness, advancing access to care, and improving the lives of people with type 1 diabetes in India and around the world."

Accepting the award, Princess Padmaja said:

"It is a profound honor to receive the Breakthrough T1D Mary Tyler Moore award. I dedicate it to my late father, who passed away one year ago today. His faith in me and remarkable strength have guided me through every storm. To be honored with an award named for Mary Tyler Moore is deeply meaningful. Her courage and advocacy reshaped how the world sees type 1 diabetes and inspired generations to speak up and lead. I accept this award on behalf of all people living with T1D, whose resilience and determination continue to inspire me every day. My sincere thanks to Breakthrough T1D for helping me live my truth with purpose."

Princess Padmaja's recognition reflects Breakthrough T1D's global commitment to improving the lives of people living with T1D worldwide while driving progress toward cures.

About Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF)

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D works to make everyday life with T1D better while driving toward cures. The organization invests in the most promising research, advocates for progress by working with governments on issues affecting the T1D community, and educates and empowers individuals living with the condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the pancreas produces little to no insulin, requiring lifelong insulin therapy and careful management. T1D affects 9.5 million people worldwide and can lead to serious short– and long–term complications. While often diagnosed in childhood, nearly half of all diagnoses occur in adulthood. T1D is not caused by diet or lifestyle, and there is currently no cure.

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SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF