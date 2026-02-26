Breakthrough T1D Kicks Off 2026 Walks to Celebrate Community and Raise Funds for Type 1 Diabetes Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, has launched its 2026 Breakthrough T1D Walks throughout the U.S. to bring the community together and raise awareness and funds for critical T1D research. Breakthrough T1D Walk is a nationwide movement where thousands rally to transform the future for those with T1D. It is the largest global event for the T1D community, driving research, advocacy, and support to improve lives while funding cures research.

A fundamental component of Breakthrough T1D Walk is the leadership of National Series sponsors, Ford Motor Company, and SanMar Corporation. These sponsors help empower communities and play a crucial role in ensuring the growth and success of each local Walk event by driving registration, fundraising, and awareness efforts.

SanMar's role as a Breakthrough T1D Walk National Series sponsor under the leadership of CEO Jeremy Lott, whose son was diagnosed with T1D in 2022, has elevated the impact of Breakthrough T1D Walks across the country and in the local communities SanMar serves. As the presenting sponsor for the Beat the Bridge for Breakthrough T1D walk in Seattle in 2025, SanMar and its generous employees helped raise $2.7 million for T1D research.

"Breakthrough T1D is thrilled to have SanMar's partnership as a National Series sponsor, and we're deeply grateful for their commitment to our mission, which we know is personal to many of their employees," said Breakthrough T1D Senior Vice President of Field Engagement Karen Abrahamson. "SanMar's leadership helps ensure that Breakthrough T1D Walks continue to provide opportunities for the T1D community to meaningfully engage with one another and foster long-lasting connections while raising money for research that is accelerating progress toward cures for T1D."

"When my daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, this cause became personal. Breakthrough T1D was there to help us build community and find resources," said Nick Anderson, SanMar pricing manager and captain of SanMar's Breakthrough T1D Walk team. "At my first Walk, my SanMar instincts kicked in, and I just knew we had to be part of it. When SanMar leadership made the commitment to be a National Walk Series sponsor, I found real hope that we'll find a cure in my daughter's lifetime."

With over 120 Breakthrough T1D Walks across the country, the events bring together individuals, families, teams, organizations, and national sponsors to walk and raise critical funds that accelerate Breakthrough T1D's mission. Those interested can engage with a Breakthrough T1D Walk through fundraising and participation, locally and virtually. All are invited to learn more and register for a Breakthrough T1D Walk at BreakthroughT1D.org/Walk.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Casey Fielder

509-651-0087

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF