Breakthrough T1D Recognizes World Diabetes Day with the Announcement of Project ACT

The Flagship Initiative to Accelerate Cell Therapies, An Anticipated Pathway to Cures for Type 1 Diabetes, Is Made Possible by Initial Transformational Gifts Totaling $75 Million

Project ACT will be Celebrated at Tonight's Breakthrough T1D Promise Gala Hosted By TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Co-host Jenna Bush Hager. The Event Honors Breakthroughs in Type 1 Diabetes Research and Recognizes the Perseverance of Those Who Live with the Disease

GRAMMY® nominated musician Este Haim, who was Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 14, to Receive the Breakthrough T1D Voice of Influence Award at Tonight's Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, today announced the launch of Project ACT (Accelerate Cell Therapies), a flagship initiative to advance breakthroughs in T1D cell therapies. For more than 50 years, Breakthrough T1D has been the galvanizing force behind nearly every major T1D innovation, including the artificial pancreas and Tzield, the first disease modifying therapy approved to delay the clinical onset of T1D. Three early, transformational gifts, totaling $75 million have allowed Breakthrough T1D to launch Project ACT. Project ACT is poised to achieve the next step toward cures through stem cell-based islet cell therapies, enabling people with T1D to produce their own insulin again, without the need for broad immunosuppression.

T1D, an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, was once viewed as a condition that could only be diagnosed in childhood. However, it is now known that T1D can develop at any age, regardless of family history. Curing and preventing T1D will require disease modifying and cell therapies that disrupt or reset the immune system's attack on insulin-producing beta cells. Unlike insulin therapy, which saves lives but does not impact the progression of T1D or prevent complications, cell therapies aim to stop the immune attack on insulin-producing cells and keep them healthy. Significant advances in technology mean that these cell therapies are now within reach.

"As a scientist who lives with type 1 diabetes, I firmly believe that cell therapies will allow us to take off our devices and return to the lives that we led before this disease," said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D. "Through Project ACT, Breakthrough T1D has the power to accelerate cell therapy cures by identifying barriers and breaking them down. Just as we played a pivotal role in the development of the artificial pancreas and Tzield by working across the pipeline, Breakthrough T1D is uniquely positioned to take cell therapies without the need for broad immunosuppression from the lab to wide availability."

Project ACT will leverage Breakthrough T1D's world class research and advocacy teams to advance the most promising cell therapy research conducted by leading academics, medical experts and companies in the industry. This transformational project would not be possible without foundational investments from John Cammett, The Tullman Family and an anonymous donor, who each contributed $25 million toward what is poised to be a life changing venture. These generous gifts and future philanthropic commitments are essential to Project ACT's progress and success.

"Like many people with type 1 diabetes my goal is to take off my insulin pump. I believe Project ACT will get me there," said John Cammett, a Breakthrough T1D volunteer and early Project ACT investor who has lived with T1D since his early 30s. "Breakthrough T1D has the passion and track record to achieve its mission, advancing cures for type 1 diabetes. The most defining feature between success and failure is good leadership. By enacting this multidimensional approach through Project ACT, I am confident Breakthrough T1D will lead the world toward type 1 diabetes cures that will work for all who need them."

Project ACT's announcement will be celebrated at tonight's Breakthrough T1D Promise Gala hosted by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager at Cipriani South Street. Celebrities and influencers will join Breakthrough T1D to raise awareness, including actress, filmmaker and T1D advocate Kelsey Bascom, who will premiere an exclusive trailer of her film "Quarter," a coming-of-age comedy about a young woman living with T1D. The film stars Bascom and Ali Wentworth and features Brooke Shields and Raven-Symoné, with Shields also serving as executive producer. GRAMMY® nominated musician Este Haim, who lives with T1D, will be recognized with the Breakthrough T1D Voice of Influence award. The evening will commence with the lighting of One World Trade Center which will be lit at its spire in Breakthrough T1D blue and include an inspiring Breakthrough T1D animation at its podium to honor the 1.4 million Americans who live with T1D.

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

