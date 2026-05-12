Breakthrough T1D Southern Ohio Chapter Hosts 42nd Annual Cincinnatian of the Year Gala, Raising Over $1 Million

NFL Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. Honored as Breakthrough T1D's Cincinnatian of the Year

The Super Bowl Champion Donated $100,000 to Breakthrough T1D in Honor of Saturday's Recognition

CINCINNATI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, gathered guests on Saturday, May 9, 2026, for the annual Cincinnatian of the Year Gala to raise critical funds for research focused on curing, preventing, and treating T1D. Hosted by Breakthrough T1D Southern Ohio Chapter, the 2026 Cincinnatian of the Year Gala offered inspiration and an exciting night of entertainment and fun for the T1D community and will help drive Breakthrough T1D's mission forward.

NFL Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle and Super Bowl Champion, Orlando Brown, Jr., was presented with the Breakthrough T1D Cincinnatian of the Year award to honor his steadfast commitment to Breakthrough T1D's mission. This recognition of Brown, Jr.'s prolific T1D advocacy follows his selection as a 2024 nominee for the NFL's prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, in part for his leadership in advancing T1D awareness and his partnership with Breakthrough T1D. Brown, Jr. graciously donated $100,000 to Breakthrough T1D in honor of Saturday night's recognition and the 1.5 million Americans living with T1D.

Brown, Jr.'s passion stems from his family's deep connection to the autoimmune condition: his younger brother lives with T1D, and his late grandmother was also diagnosed with the disease. He also lost his father, former NFL player Orlando Brown, Sr., to diabetic ketoacidosis. Today, he is a leading voice for T1D awareness, early detection, and expanded access to life-changing diabetes technologies and care. The Cincinnatian of the Year Award was presented to Brown, Jr. during the gala by Tara Ploeger, Breakthrough T1D Ohio Territory executive, and Chia Menchen, Breakthrough T1D Southern Ohio Chapter director.

"T1D is something that has touched my family personally, which is why partnering with Breakthrough T1D means so much to me beyond just showing up for an event. If I can use my platform to help raise awareness, encourage early testing, and support the fight for a cure, then that's something I'm always going to stand behind," said Orlando Brown, Jr. "My work with Breakthrough T1D comes from a very real and personal place because I've seen how T1D impacts not just the individual, but entire families. I wanted to make this donation to help continue pushing awareness, education, and research forward so future generations hopefully won't have to face the same challenges."

This year's event included silent and live auctions, music by the Naked Karate Girls band, and Breakthrough T1D's signature Fund-a-Cure program—in which 100% of tax-deductible contributions are committed toward critical Breakthrough T1D research priorities like artificial pancreas technology and beta cell replacement therapies. Petra Vester, gala chair, is a longtime volunteer and Global Mission Board Member with Breakthrough T1D, and Local 12's Bob Herzog served as the event's master of ceremonies. The Breakthrough T1D Cincinnatian of the Year Gala is a premier gala in Cincinnati, and one not to be missed.

"We were thrilled to come together for this year's Cincinnatian of the Year Gala to raise funds that help improve the lives of those who face type 1 diabetes every day," said Tara Listermann Ploeger, executive for the Breakthrough T1D Ohio Territory. "This event is an opportunity for our chapter to celebrate the T1D community as well as distinguished individuals and companies who not only donate funds, but who also invest their time in supporting the mission to fund critical research that can lead to scientific breakthroughs and ultimately cures for type 1 diabetes."

For more information on event details or to donate, please visit:

https://www.breakthrought1d.org/southernoh/events/breakthrough-t1d-cincinnatians-of-the-year-gala-2026/

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Tara Listermann Ploeger

(513) 262-5304

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF