Breakthrough Way to Teach Young Kids to Bike this Summer

"Every child now has the ability to bike before entering first grade," says inventor Ryan McFarland, CEO and Chief Enthusiast at Strider Bikes. "In the world of kids' bikes, this marks a turning point."

McFarland and his Strider Bike team, who've been helping little riders learn to bike since 2007, recognized that toddlers are capable of mastering balance well before their leg muscles are ready to meet the demands of pedaling.

With the newly introduced 2-in-1 Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike, Strider now offers a bike that arrives in balance bike mode and includes a separate pedal-kit to attach once a child has gained confidence and coordination balancing on the bike.

Other details of the Strider 14x that make it the ideal learn-to-ride bike for children include increasing the bike's stability, making the seat and handlebars fully adjustable, making it easier for the child to turn the pedals once attached, and keeping the ratio of the bike's weight to the child's weight at a point where children using the bike can effortlessly control it.

"Even if your children have never previously straddled a bike, they will be able to balance and pedal proficiently with independence and confidence long before they return to school in the fall," McFarland says.

The Strider 14x is designed for kids ages 3 to 7 years old. In addition to the 2-in-1 bike, each 14x Sport includes a "Learn To Ride – Stride Guide" and "Learn To Ride – Pedal Guide," providing parents a proven instructional method to ensure riding success for their child.

"Before entering first grade is a critical time in the lives of our children when parents can inspire them to choose healthy, fun and empowering activities," McFarland says. "Bicycling is a great way to peel children away from their mobile devices and screens and get them engaged in outdoor activities."

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider creates and inspires future generations of riders by giving children as young as six months old the best first-bike experience. Strider Bikes revolutionized the bike's design to develop a child's balance first and pairs each balance bike with a proven learn-to-ride process. Children across the globe are starting on a Strider Bike and becoming two-wheeling virtuosos – before they're out of diapers.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 1.9 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Nolan Schroeder, 605-342-0266

nolan@striderbikes.com





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthrough-way-to-teach-young-kids-to-bike-this-summer-300652254.html

SOURCE Strider Sports International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.striderbikes.com

