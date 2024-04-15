Breakthrough whole genome report for embryos created during IVF delivers 100x data for parents, peer reviewed validation published

Orchid published its clinical validation of whole genome embryo screening, a step forward in IVF and genetic screening. Post this

Until now, standard genetic screening for embryos read less than 1% of an embryo's genome, which left most conditions undetected until pregnancy, birth, or even through childhood into adulthood. Then, it could take years to accurately diagnose these conditions, causing harm, stress, and cost to impacted individuals and their families. Now, Orchid have proven their ability to use whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to successfully read >99% of an embryo's genome, providing 100x more data than traditional tests. The superior data can detect conditions in IVF embryos prior to pregnancy, thereby providing parents a groundbreaking way to target a healthy genetic life for their children.

"The ability to read over 99% of an embryo's DNA is groundbreaking," said George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. "For the first time, comprehensive screening is made possible for genetic forms of neurodevelopmental disorders, congenital anomalies, and cancers prior to pregnancy. Helping empower families with this critical health information is a game-changer. This is the future of preventive medicine and family planning." Dr. Church is a scientific advisor to Orchid, along with pioneering academic and clinical figures in the IVF field like Dr. Barry Behr Ph.D., Dr. Jacques Cohen Ph.D, and others.

In a recent study, Orchid showcased their ability to produce sufficient DNA from a small number of embryonic cells, achieving accuracy (99.99%), specificity (99.99%), sensitivity (98.1%), and precision (98.0%) comparable to those obtained with genomic DNA. This is the first time such results have been reported possible on embryonic cells.

Orchid's whole genome embryo report offers the most genetic data for individuals going through IVF interested in mitigating the maximum amount of risk and is now available nationwide at IVF centers of excellence in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Princeton (NJ), St. Louis, Stamford (CT), and Washington, D.C. Interested parties can sign up here.

