Breakthroughs & More Blessings

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breakthrough Conference is a motivational platform that empowers entrepreneurs and business owners to network and share their breakthrough experiences. The conference is divided into three prioritized educational sections, which are marketing, networking, and expanding.

The Breakthrough Conference Family Serenity's Grace Inc Karlette Karras. Recheer Ybañez

Since June 2020, The Breakthrough Conference has connected hundreds of successful business influencers around the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Philippines. What made this conference unique is that it featured a Global IMPACT nomination, which is for the non-profit organizations, Serenity's Grace Inc. and the victims of the destructive typhoons that recently hit the Philippines from Barangay Sta. Ana San Mateo, Rizal.

Serenity's Grace Inc. is a local and licensed 501(c)(3) charity, located in Central Florida. Serenity's Grace had hosted its annual Fall for All Food Drive on November 21, 2020. The donations raised from the Global IMPACT nomination were converted to 34.5lbs of stuffing in addition to the thanksgiving baskets for the Fall Food for All Drive. Serenity's Grace made an IMPACT in the Central Florida Community. The Fall Food for All Drive was able to feed over 200 families for Thanksgiving; provide free haircuts, clothes, and other necessities for the homeless. Acknowledgment to Karlette Karras and Serenity's Grace for the opportunity to share breakthrough blessings to Central Florida families.

In November 2020, the Philippines faced two devastating typhoons that have caused severe damage and have left several families displaced. Inspir32 Creative Solution's partnered with Online Filipino Freelancers (OFF), which is a non-profit organization in the Philippines that provides donations and resources for families in need. The Breakthrough Conference Global IMPACT donations were converted into additional aid to support Barangay Sta. Ana San Mateo, Rizal, and the victims of the disasters. Acknowledgment to Recheer Ybañez for the opportunity to share breakthrough blessings to families in the Philippines.

Inspir32 IMPACT donors included Katrina Brittingham, Kenneth Wyrick, and ArDenay Garner.

The special guests for The Breakthrough Conference on November 15, 2020, included Ontavius McCullough, Dontre Bowden, Curtis Harbin, Rory Mitchell, Lawrence Washington Jr., Christiena Healey, Cierra Theratt, Fabienne Claude, Ines Iradukunda, Lawrenzo Jacobs, Rachel Bullard, Sandrell Lloyd, Terra Burnell, Rodney Watkins, and Khadija Romney.

The next Breakthrough Conference will be on January 17, 2021, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM (EST) FMI VISIT: https://inspir32.com/TBC/

Website: https://inspir32.com/

Facebook: Inspir32 Creative Solutions

Instagram: @inspir32_

Phone: (321) 437- 4443

Raymond McLeod

[email protected]

SOURCE Inspir32 Creative Solutions

Related Links

https://inspir32.com

