Breakthroughs in Immunopsychiatry Take Center Stage at the Inflammatory Brain Disorders Conference

The much-anticipated Inflammatory Brain Disorders Conference is back and being offered by Neuroimmune Foundation in collaboration with Neuroimmune Institute. Slated to captivate audiences virtually on June 22 – 23, 2024, esteemed experts, trailblazing researchers, and compassionate clinicians from across the globe will converge online to explore cutting-edge research, pioneering treatments, and collaborative endeavors aimed at revolutionizing the understanding and management of complex conditions. This year's event shines a spotlight on the forefront of medical innovation, spotlighting the burgeoning field of immunopsychiatry and recent breakthroughs in Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS).

The conference will spotlight a transformative shift in medical understanding, acknowledging the emerging recognition of immune dysregulation in individuals grappling with OCD, psychosis, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions traditionally approached solely from a psychiatric standpoint.

Guests anticipate gaining a novel outlook on mental health, featuring discussions highlighting the role of neuroinflammation in certain psychiatric presentations, the repercussions of immune dysregulation on mental health, and innovative therapeutic approaches utilizing immunomodulation to address symptoms traditionally managed through psychotropic interventions.

Enrollment for the Inflammatory Brain Disorders Conference is currently underway. We extend a warm invitation to researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and individuals and families affected by these conditions to join us for this virtual gathering. Seize the chance to delve into cutting-edge insights at the crossroads of neuroimmunology and psychiatry. For further details and to reserve your place, please visit www.neuroimmuneinstitute.org.

About Neuroimmune Foundation:

Founded in 2017, Neuroimmune Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals with inflammatory brain conditions.

Neuroimmune Foundation has provided accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) to over 5500 clinicians across the past five years and has served over 20,000 patients and families. Additionally, the Neuroimmune Foundation has funded two fellowships (UCSF and Stanford) and provided two grants to Stanford to research plaque microbiome in PANS and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) in PANS as well as funding to the Multidisciplinary Eating Disorders Research Collaborative (MEDRC) at MassGeneral Brigham (MGB) exploring inflammation-associated proteins in OCD and PANS/PANDAS.

Press passes for the conference are available upon request.

