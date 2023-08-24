Breakthroughs Using AI for Chronic Kidney Disease Monitoring: Vironix Health and Oxford University

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vironix Health Inc., an innovative leader in AI-powered remote patient monitoring applications for healthcare providers, is bolstering its alliance with the University of Oxford's Mathematical Institute. The collaboration aims squarely at advanced prediction of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) progression.

Oxford University

Building on the triumph of last year's synthetic patient data generation project, the partners are setting their sights on CKD, a medical challenge marked by gradual kidney function deterioration. Early interventions leveraging AI can amplify patient well-being, decelerate the disease progression, and reduce healthcare costs. Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, CEO of Vironix Health, commented on the partnership's potential, remarking, "Vironix is committed to innovating preventive care technologies that prioritize validation through scientific rigor and peer review. Working with Oxford Mathematics to leverage machine-learning methods for prevention of end-stage renal disease is a timely and critical global effort. We're honored to be a part of this collaboration."

In a stride signifying the collaboration's promise, an Oxford graduate from the Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing MSc program will spearhead the research, receiving guidance from experts of both entities. Oxford's Mathematical Modelling program equips students with tools to address global challenges, harmonizing seamlessly with Vironix Health's vision.The results from the previous project were presented this month at the eminent, peer-reviewed Machine Learning for Healthcare conference in New York City

Dr. Kathryn Gillow of the University of Oxford heralded the collaboration by saying, "Partnering with Vironix Health Inc. exposes our scholars to practical medical applications. This initiative is a golden opportunity to blend academia with real-world solutions."

The mission? To develop state-of-the-art deep learning models that predict CKD progression and enable early intervention to prevent end-stage renal disease. Prof. Terry Lyons, Wallace Professor of Mathematics from University of Oxford, elaborated, "Our ventures with Vironix have consistently been a nexus of academic enrichment and tangible solutions. The CKD project is a testament to the transformative power of industry-academia collaboration."

Vironix Health Inc., already recognized globally for its game-changing AI tools in Heart Failure, COPD, Asthma, and Acute Respiratory Illness, is now geared to apply its expertise in overhauling CKD management.Amid their synergistic endeavors, Vironix Health Inc. and Oxford University stand at the cusp of reshaping healthcare. Their combined efforts have the potential to reduce global mortality, morbidity, and spiraling healthcare costs while elevating standards of personalized care.

To uncover more about Vironix Health Inc.'s expertise in AI-enhanced chronic disease management, visit: https://www.vironix.ai/.

Media contact:

Sumanth Swaminathan

[email protected]

2676349997

SOURCE Vironix Health Inc.