Breakthru Beverage Group Raises the Bar for Partnership, Company Culture and Community Engagement

The 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report: The Power of One provides key highlights across Breakthru's business in Operations, People, Culture and Community

CICERO, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, The Power of One. The report showcases how Breakthru continues to raise the bar for the beverage-alcohol industry by integrating corporate responsibility into every aspect of its business, from empowering associates and supporting communities to driving operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Throughout 2025, Breakthru advanced a company-wide strategy centered on the belief that strong business performance and meaningful impact go hand in hand. By investing in its people, strengthening operational capabilities and deepening community engagement, the company continued to build momentum across its North American footprint.

"As we reflect on this past year, I'm incredibly proud of what The Power of One has come to represent at Breakthru," said Tom Bené, President and CEO of Breakthru Beverage Group. "It reflects the extraordinary impact we can make when our associates bring their talent, passion and perspectives together around a shared purpose. That collective strength is what fuels our innovation, drives operational excellence and enables us to deliver meaningful results for our partners, customers and communities across every market we serve."

Over the past year, Breakthru made advancements across the business, driven by continued investment in its people, partners, communities and operations. Expanded educational programs with more than 35,000 health and safety courses taken by associates helped strengthen a culture of safety-first, while large-scale learning and development initiatives equipped associates in sales, corporate, operations, analytics and more to accelerate their performance.

Breakthru also launched its Power of One Learning Maps experience, engaging thousands of associates across North America in identifying opportunities to expand collaboration, execution and operational efficiency. Those efforts generated more than 2,000 actionable ideas and delivered tangible cost savings as a result, demonstrating the collective impact of shared ownership and continuous improvement.

Beyond its operations, Breakthru strengthened its commitment to the communities it serves through increased associate-led volunteerism and deeper charitable partnerships. The company also accelerated progress toward its environmental goals through operational enhancements that reduced fuel consumption by more than 3,500 gallons and lowered carbon emissions by nearly 80,000 pounds of CO2. In total, the company achieved an annual reduction of approximately 2,200 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to nearly 5.5 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.

The full 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, The Power of One, is available at BreakthruBev.com.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a portfolio of premier spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic brands. Breakthru is family-owned and operates in 16 markets with more than $8.6 billion in annual sales and a team of nearly 10,000 dedicated associates. The company delivers world-renowned beverage brands to the doorsteps of North America's retail, convenience, bar, and restaurant businesses, and has been named a "U.S. Best Managed Company" for three years in a row. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

SOURCE Breakthru Beverage Group